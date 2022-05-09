The seafront boating and paddling pool at St Annes has undergone a £60,000 revamp.

The work includes a non-slip rubber surface to prevent skids and falls, cisting £36,000, and a new ramp with handhold for inclusive access plus a traffic barrier fence between the pool and the road to protect pedestrians.

The free-to-use fun facility next to the town’s bandstand and pier on the Promenade was originally constructed as a boating pool in 1912, and the new features have been designed to be in keeping with its heritage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new features are now in place at St Annes paddling pool following the revamp work

Fylde Council said on social media over the weekend: "Good News Post! The paddling pool in St Annes has finished its makeover. The new non-slip surface is down and ready for you to enjoy. We’ve also installed a new ramp to make the pool more accessible for everyone”.

The post attracted a host of favourable replies. One said: “It looks amazing. Brilliant that traditional attractions are being improved for the next generation.”

Fencing was still in pace around the pool area on Monday but Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “The upgrades to the St Annes paddling pool are now complete.