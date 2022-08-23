St Anne's Music Festival: Free event set to rock Ashton Gardens over three days this Bank Holiday weekend
St Annes is set for fun and entertainment galore over the Bank Holiday weekend as the town’s Music Festival is staged in Ashton Gardens on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The free event is organised by St Annes Town Council and will run from noon to 10pm on all three days, featuring around 40 acts on two stages.
The main stage is housed in a 30 metre by 12 metre marquee with seating for an audience of 200 and plenty of standing room, while acts will also feature on The Pavilion Stage at the Pavilion Café in the Gardens, a partnership between the café and the Town Council.
There will be fairground rides and a wide selection of food and drink vendors, while the official charity for the event is Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre.
Most Popular
-
1
Man thrown over bonnet after aggressive driver deliberately hits him with car following crash in Blackpool
-
2
'Drugs falling from his pockets like confetti': man arrested in Bispham area for drug dealing
-
3
Overnight road closures announced in Thornton and Poulton as Windy Harbour work progresses
-
4
Missing girl last seen near Blackpool Tower found by Lancashire Police following public appeal
-
5
Urgent appeal for murder suspect with links to Lancashire wanted in connection to death of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month
The event will be officially opened at 11.45am on Saturday, August 27 by town mayor, Karen Harrison, who said: “We have a fabulous line up of bands, and this year also have the second stage at The Pavilion. I do hope residents and visitors will come along and have a great time. We can't promise good weather but can promise some great music.”
Main stage acts on Saturday will include local favourites The Coustics, along with Night Train (rock and blues), Bandit (classic rock), Venezuela Venezuela (indie pop), The Deal (rock), Gemma Hart (modern), justSEAN (underground nip-Hop) and Martini Blonde (pop).SkaFace take to the main stage on Sunday, along with Bob On (Bob Marley rribute), The Quarantinos (indie pop), Quarter Light, Old Rope (both classic rock), Ziggy Spider (70s), Millwood Country Duo and Rialto (classic rock).Fylde coast favourites Touch the Pearl headline the mainstage on Monday, while also featuring will be Alley Katz (rock ‘n’ roll), The Three (indie pop), Remix (classic), Cartoon Food (folk rock), Tali Febland (acoustic modern), Robert Warwick Thompson (modern), The Shivers (pop).
Acts on the Pavilion Stage will be: Saturday - JR Vocal Coaching, Sweet Knuckle, Adam Smith, Implicit, Marc Cartmell, Water Diamonds; Sunday - Charlese, Lost Hills, Upbeat Rock Academy, Wolski, Wandering Star; Monday - Bear Talk, Kind Hearted Thieves, Lost Dogs, Flux, Misko, Morgan Marshall. Further details at: www.facebook.com/CANStAnnes