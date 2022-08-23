Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free event is organised by St Annes Town Council and will run from noon to 10pm on all three days, featuring around 40 acts on two stages.

The main stage is housed in a 30 metre by 12 metre marquee with seating for an audience of 200 and plenty of standing room, while acts will also feature on The Pavilion Stage at the Pavilion Café in the Gardens, a partnership between the café and the Town Council.

There will be fairground rides and a wide selection of food and drink vendors, while the official charity for the event is Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre.

The St Annes Music Festival will be held in Ashton Gardens on Saturday, Sunday and Monday

The event will be officially opened at 11.45am on Saturday, August 27 by town mayor, Karen Harrison, who said: “We have a fabulous line up of bands, and this year also have the second stage at The Pavilion. I do hope residents and visitors will come along and have a great time. We can't promise good weather but can promise some great music.”

Main stage acts on Saturday will include local favourites The Coustics, along with Night Train (rock and blues), Bandit (classic rock), Venezuela Venezuela (indie pop), The Deal (rock), Gemma Hart (modern), justSEAN (underground nip-Hop) and Martini Blonde (pop).SkaFace take to the main stage on Sunday, along with Bob On (Bob Marley rribute), The Quarantinos (indie pop), Quarter Light, Old Rope (both classic rock), Ziggy Spider (70s), Millwood Country Duo and Rialto (classic rock).Fylde coast favourites Touch the Pearl headline the mainstage on Monday, while also featuring will be Alley Katz (rock ‘n’ roll), The Three (indie pop), Remix (classic), Cartoon Food (folk rock), Tali Febland (acoustic modern), Robert Warwick Thompson (modern), The Shivers (pop).

Acts on the Pavilion Stage will be: Saturday - JR Vocal Coaching, Sweet Knuckle, Adam Smith, Implicit, Marc Cartmell, Water Diamonds; Sunday - Charlese, Lost Hills, Upbeat Rock Academy, Wolski, Wandering Star; Monday - Bear Talk, Kind Hearted Thieves, Lost Dogs, Flux, Misko, Morgan Marshall. Further details at: www.facebook.com/CANStAnnes