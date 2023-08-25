St Annes Music Festival is back over the August Bank Holiday weekend – and is set to be the biggest and best yet.

The musical extravaganza in Ashton Gardens will cover a fourth evening for the first time as it runs from 6.15pm on Friday, August 25 through full days of acts on the Saturday and Sunday and performances up to 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

The event is free and organised by St Annes Town Council’s Community and Neighbourhood (CAN) team.

A total of 44 musical acts will take to two stages, with the main stage housed in a 30 metre by 12 metre marquee with seating for 200 attendees and plenty of standing room. Local band The Coustics headline on the Saturday.

A performance on the main stage at last year's St Annes Music Festival.

The Pavilion Stage also returns on the forecourt of the Pavilion Cafe. Food and drink vendors will line the walkway and the fairground is back with various large attractions and family friendly rides for the younger ones.

The event will be officially opened at 6.15pm on the Friday by St Annes town mayor Coun Shirley Green.

Deputy mayor Coun Karen Harrison also chairs the town council’s CAN team and said: “I'm so excited about this event. Last year's was good, but this promises to be even better. The CAN team and town council officers have worked hard to make this happen, and I hope residents and visitors will have a great time.”

The acts to look out for are:

Main Stage – Friday: Soul and Funk: Brother Rabbit, The Casinos, 10pm close; Saturday: Pop and Party: Quarterlight, Under Hill Bill, Hush, Martini Blonde, The Shivers, Neon Kandi, The Coustics, 10pm close; Sunday: Rock: Alfie Ibbotson’s Popular Beat Combo, The Three, Ferel Roots, Fallen Halo & Rushette, Queenology (Queen), Visible Touch (Genesis), 10pm close; Monday: Retro: Drffwood, Bandit, Remix, Parka Monkeys, Made in Liverpool (The Beatles), 6pm close.