The skies over St Annes will again be filled with kites of all shapes and sizes as the town's popular Kite Festival returns from 08 - 10 September, 2023.

The 2023 St Anne’s Kite Festival will take place this weekend. Joined by kite teams from across the UK and beyond, the event is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite fliers SmileFactor10 with support from St Annes Town Council.

What kind of kites are at the festival?

The celebrations kick off on Friday 8 September, with the flying of all kinds of kites large and small either side of the St Annes Pier. From dusk, an illuminated kite flying evening will see kites with flashing lights take to the sky, accompanied by floodlit inflatables in the shapes of all manner of creatures.

Picture from the St Annes Kite Festival 2022.

Sue Kennedy of SmileFactor10 said: “We’re delighted to be heading back to St Annes-on-Sea for what promises to be another great event. In 2022, the festival welcomed more kites and more kite flyers than ever before, and 2023 promises to be even bigger with more to see and do. Kite flyers from across the UK and the world are already counting the days!”

Can I bring my own kite?

Across the Saturday (11:00am to 5:00pm) and Sunday (11:00am to 4:00pm), the six arenas will be host to all kinds of kites, with more animal inflatables, artistic kites, and sports kites choreographed to music – bring your own kite to join in or buy a kite at the event and fly it in the public area!

Will there be other things to do?

On Saturday 9th September is a free of charge workshop with cartoonist Marc Jackson to be located in Promenade Gardens. Back on the ground, there will be funfair rides on the beach, stalls for refreshments, and plenty of other entertainment.

What is the weather forecast for the weekend?

Friday will be largely dry and very warm day with hazy sunshine and light winds. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

There’s an increasing chance of showers over the weekend, which may turn heavy or thundery at times. Staying very warm and humid, although temperatures slowly decreasing into the new week.

What time is the St Annes Kite Festival on?

Weather permitting, the event promises a thrilling and thoroughly enjoyable trip out for young and old alike. Timings for this year are as follows:

Friday 8th – 11am onwards

Saturday 9th – 11am to 5pm