St Annes Kite Festival 2022: 16 pictures of the colour filled skies on Saturday
The skies over St Annes beach were filled with incredible colours and shapes as the St Annes Kite Festival took over the sands for the weekend.
By Michelle Adamson and Colin Ainscough
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 7:48 pm
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 7:54 pm
The colourful celebration of craft, skill and family fun is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite-flying specialists SmileFactor10, and attracts tens of thousands of visitors from all over the UK as well as kite fliers from New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Ireland and more.
And there is lots more to come on Sunday.
These were the scenes on Saturday, captured by photographer Michelle Adamson.
