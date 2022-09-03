News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

St Annes Kite Festival 2022: 16 pictures of the colour filled skies on Saturday

The skies over St Annes beach were filled with incredible colours and shapes as the St Annes Kite Festival took over the sands for the weekend.

By Michelle Adamson and Colin Ainscough
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 7:48 pm
Updated Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 7:54 pm

The colourful celebration of craft, skill and family fun is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite-flying specialists SmileFactor10, and attracts tens of thousands of visitors from all over the UK as well as kite fliers from New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Ireland and more.

And there is lots more to come on Sunday.

These were the scenes on Saturday, captured by photographer Michelle Adamson.

1. St Annes Kite Festival

Caroline Pintar with daughter Ana, four,

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. St Annes Kit Festival

Giant sea-creatures and birds were amongst the spectacle of kites

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. St Annes Kite Festival

Debby Rotherham with Lottie Rotherham, nine, left.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. St Annes Kite Festival

St Annes Kite Festival

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
St AnnesItalyIrelandNew ZealandGermany
Next Page
Page 1 of 4