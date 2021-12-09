St Annes Christmas market organisers gear up for weekend of festive delight

The event opening at 4pm on Thursday afternoon and continuing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is being staged by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) supported by St Annes Town Council and Fylde Council.

STEP chairman Veil Kirk's first reaction as he supervised the finishing touches being put on Thursday morning to the stalls centred about the town's landmark war memorial was relief that the bad weather of the previous two days had relented - and he's hoping for a great turnout to enjoy a host of stalls and cabins offering food, drink and gift options galore.

"My prayers regarding the weather have been answered," said Veli, who had watched the workmen assembling the huts battle against the strong winds when the work started on Tuesday.

St Annes Enterprise Partnership chairman Veli Kirk at Ashton Gardens as the finishing touches were put to the Festive Market stalls on Thursday morning

"We hope to see lots of people enjoying the festive fun.

"We are grateful to our sponsors, Anatolia Seaview, Beaverbrooks, Cuffe and Lacey Fostering, The View, Fylde Council and St Annes Town Council for their support and to the 30 community volunteers who are helping to make this happen.”

The Markets event will see Father Christmas in his Grotto and listening to children’s gift requests until 6pm each day, with no need to book.

He has also agreed to a special ‘quiet hour’ for children with autism, before the market officially opens on Sunday, so between 9.45am and 10.45am pre-booked visitors can go quietly to see him.

The evenings will feature entertainment from local artists, starting at 6pm until the market closes at 8pm.

On Friday, Chelsea Stevens will be on stage, while Lucy Ella Smith performs on Saturday.

All day on Saturday, the Inner State strolling players will be doing their ‘circus routine’ in period costume, interacting with visitors and offering hobby horse rides and tickets to the free children’s raffle.

