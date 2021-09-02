New Enterprise Partnership chairman Veli’s rallying call to St Annes traders

The Partnership, popularly known at STEP, has adopted a new constitution and appointed a new committee after striking out on its own following a close connection to St Annes Town Council.

The change follows the demise of the Government-backed Coastal Communities Alliance, under which STEP was founded five years ago and coincides with the departure of previous chairman Colin Ballard,who is emigrating.

A new 10-strong committee is headed by Veli, owner-chef of the Anatolia Seaview restaurant on St Annes seafront, as chairman, with Aileen Ames vice chairman, Heather Cross treasurer and Alan Pedder secretary, with Coun David O’Rourke as Fylde Council representative and Coun Karen Harrison representing St Annes Town Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veli Kirk in his St Annes restaurant

“I was delighted to accept the invitation to become STEP chairman,” said Veli. “I have lived here for 30 years and St Annes means so much to me.

“STEP has an important role to play in promoting all that is best about the town and I’m writing to every business to ask them to get involved.

“It is in the interests of every business, every resident, that St Annes is successful – we have a wonderful town here and there is so much to build on for a great future.

“We have many independent businesses and people are eager to come. We hoped for a successful latter part of the summer to help make up for the business lost during lockdown but we have been busier than we dared imagine.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.