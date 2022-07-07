The cult rockers will be making a quick return to the resort when they return for the Rebellion Festival on August 6.

The band – who had a run of hit albums in the 80s and even had a top 20 chart hit with (Do You Believe In The) Westworld – are coming to Bootleg as part of a tour which will focus largely on their third album World Service.

It was completely re-recorded and then released to great acclaim in 2020.

Spear of Destiny - with Kirk Brandon (centre) - are performing at Bootleg Social in Blackpool

On it’s original release, the World Service proved to be their highest-charting LP, reaching the dizzy heights of number 11 back in August 1985.

Saturday’s gig will also feature B-sides from the era and a feast of encore favourites.

Kirk has been leading Spear of Destiny for more than 39 years and since forming in 1983 they have released 14 albums.

A new album will be released later this year as well.

Kirk said: “It’s just a coincidence that we’ve got two Blackpool gigs so close together, but I love the town, it’s unique.

"I like looking at the Comedy Carpet and just reading it, then you have the lights, bent towards the sea – there’s no seafront like it.”

World Service is the third album they have recorded again and there could be more.

Kirk said: “When we first recorded those albums they were encased in reverb, in a typically 1980s way.

"It wasn’t really what we wanted but that’s the way things were done then.

"Forty years down the line, we just wanted to record those songs straight and stripped back – here’s the song, this is the performance – less splishy sploshy reverb on it.

"I’m really pleased with the result.

"We’re just glad to be performing after those Covid lockdowns – you never lose the excitement of playing live.”

The band’s new album, Ghost Population, is set to be released in November.