The figure of KSI was unveiled at The O2 as he prepares to return to the boxing ring this evening and fight twice in one night, first against Swarmz then Pineda.

Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, better known as KSI, met 'himself' at The O2, to mark its official unveiling before it goes on display at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool’s famous promenade.

Fans will be able to get up close and personal with the new KSI figure when it takes up residence at Madame Tussauds Blackpool on the main stage in the attraction’s Festival Fields area.

Who's who? Social media megastar KSI comes face-to-face with his new wax figure, which has been created by Madame Tussauds Blackpool, at The O2 as he prepares to return to the boxing ring and fight twice in one night, first against Swarmz and then Pineda

Commenting on meeting his new figure for the first time KSI, who has had a string of hits including "Really Love” featuring Craig David and Digital Farm Animals, said: “When I found out I was going to get a figure at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, I was quite excited. I have never been able to see myself until now and it is just incredible and weird.

“It is quite wild to be amongst all the people that have got a figure at Madame Tussauds Blackpool; I’m honoured. I think my fans are going to have a lot of fun with my figure, maybe too much fun!”

Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, added: “We’re delighted to welcome KSI’s new figure to Madame Tussauds Blackpool and honoured that he personally unveiled it. He’s a huge music star, with a large fan base who will be keen to meet their hero as he takes to the main stage alongside an iconic line-up of musical stars in the Festival Fields area.”

KSI’s new wax figure which has been created by Madame Tussauds

Featuring more than 80 famous faces, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close with their heroes, from sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively. This includes: 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.

KSI joins 2,000 wax figures on display around the world, with roughly 150kg of clay used to sculpt each figure equating to 23 stone, the average weight of a tiger.

Kyle added: “A team of the most skilled, artistic and passionate people around the world are involved in making the perfect wax figure and attention to detail is key. The eyes are hand painted and every tiny detail is duplicated including using fine red silk threads as the veins in the whites of the eyes.

Principal sculptor Stephen Mansfield and senior colour artist Amanda Tremewan from Madame Tussauds put the finishing touches to KSI’s waxwork figure at The O2