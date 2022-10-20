The plan was for the new structure to replace the long-established kiosk there and incorporate a fully enclosable covered 25-seat terrace – to be built on the opposite site of the car park entrance to offer views of the estuary.

In February this year, members of the public were invited to attend an exhibition in the Mawson Room at Fairhaven Lake, where a bespoke scale model of the proposed design went on display and representatives of the project were on hand to answer questions from the public.

An initial artist impression of the kiosk. The final design is similar, but more detailed images and a scale model will be on display at the exhibition

A series of initial designs were produced by Creative SPARC Architects, evoking the form of the birds for whom the estuary and Fairhaven Lake are a migratory destination.

The fit-out was to be funded by the Delmasso family, who are the tenants.

The proposal had gained the green light and funding when it went before full council on July 5 in 2021 when £360,000 to fund it was approved.

But now Fylde Council has admitted building costs are too high and it won’t continue in its current concept.

The current kiosk at Fairhaven

The council has posted a statement on its website, saying: "The current kiosk, which has been owned and operated by a local family since the 1970s via a long-term lease and sits upon council owned land, is popular amongst residents and visitors alike.

“The new kiosk was designed to deliver a modern and aesthetically pleasing building.

“Regrettably, due to the complexities of the current market which has caused the cost of building supplies to soar, the scale and nature of the project can no longer be delivered in its present concept due to financial constraints.

"Since its initial conception, the build costs for this project have increased by 20 per cent which the council cannot justify.

“The council is fully committed to delivering a new Fairhaven Kiosk in line with the original budget.”

Coun Michael Sayward, Chairman of Tourism and Leisure, said: “Factors out of our control have called for us to re-think our plans for Fairhaven Kiosk.