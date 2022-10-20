Emma Cowley’s two youngest children, little Hudson Freeman, aged three months, and his 22 month old sister Ava, have both gone through so much in their short lives.

They were both born with life-threatening cysts on their backs and also suffered with hydrocephalus – a dangerous excess of fluid on the brain.

The pair both had to undergo critical surgery and in Ava’s case, she then suffered a bout of potentially deadly meningitis.

Little Hudson and Ava Freeman were born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus

Doctors warned Emma and husband Dan that their baby girl may not survive and that if she did, it was possible she may not be able to talk or walk.

But almost two years later, Ava is thriving and is able to run about and talk.

Spina bifida is a condition in which when a baby's spine and spinal cord does not develop properly in the womb, causing a gap in the spine.

Emma Cowley and daughter Ava

Emma, 30, of Branstree Road, Mereside, says the family has been helped immeasurably by the charity Shine, which is dedicated to helping families who have children with spina bifida.

She is now organising a fundraiser for the charity, a packed fun day which will be held Layton Institute on Tuesday October 25, from 1pm onwards.

Emma said: “It definitely hasn’t been easy but we have got through it and if you saw Ava now, you wouldn’t even know all the things she has gone through.

"She enjoys it when we take her to watch PCW wrestling events and she runs around talking to the wrestlers.

Little Ava Freeman is a fan of PCW wrestling and is pictured with Blackpool wrestler Ross Goodwin, known as Rossy Rascal, who came into the ring with a T-shirt supporting the spina bifida charity Shine.

"We were told that there was a good chance she wouldn’t be able to talk or walk but she has come through so much.

"Ava still has challenges – she had to have brain surgery this summer because we had a problem with the shunt that drains the fluid from her brain, and she needs her catheter changing on a regular basis.

"But she is a battler – she even had Covid this year.

"Hudson has got his problems too. He has hip dysplasia which is a problem with his hip socket and also bilateral tallapes, which is club feet which also affects his knees and makes his legs bent.”

Little Hudson Freeman was born with spina bifida and hydracephalus

Emma and 38 year old Dan also have two older children – Ella, 13, and three year old Reuben.

Emma says: “We’ve had some really good help.

"The staff at Manchester Children’s Hospital and Blackpool Victoria have been brilliant.

"Not a lot of people know about Shine but they have helped us so much.

"They’ve sent letters for us about housing issues, they’ve checked out to see if there’s anything we need, they’ve organised physio sessions, given us advice and just supported us throughout all this.

“ I just want to raise awareness, let others families know about them – and raise funds for them.”

The fun day will feature a grand auction with impressive prizes including two tickets for the Manchester City v Newcastle United match on Match 4 2023 and a visit to Blackpool’s air traffic control centre on an air show weekend.

There will also be a raffle, tombola, bingo, hair-braiding, henna tattoos, party games and more.