Stallholders will lose their livelihoods as the market shuts permanently to make way for development of the Blackpool Central leisure complex.

They had been given a reprieve of one extra season selling their goods to visitors and locals from the market just a short walk from the Promenade.

But council chiefs have confirmed the lease will be terminated at the end of November at the site which traded seven days a week between each April and November.

Bonny St market traders will be leaving in November to make way for the Blackpool Central development. Pictured is Mark Kerbel.

It comes in the wake of traders losing their stalls at Abingdon Street Market as it undergoes redevelopment.

Lynne Humphries has run the Baby Stall selling everything from bibs to bootees since Bonny Street Market opened in 1986.

She said: "My sister told me there was a market opening near Blackpool seafront and to get first on the list, so I did and it has given me a good livelihood ever since.

Bonny St market traders will be leaving in November to make way for the Blackpool Central development. Pictured is Abdul Samad Hashemi.

"We know Blackpool needs regeneration, but a lot of our customers are sad at the change.

"There is nowhere else for us to go. I might find some space with my daughter who has a shop on Central Pier."

Abdul Samae Hashemi has run the iconic Bonny Street Burger Bar for 20 years - it even appeared in the Netflix Harlan Coben thriller 'Stay Close' which was filmed in Blackpool.

Now the father-of-four does not know what the future holds for him.

Bonny St market traders will be leaving in November to make way for the Blackpool Central development. L-R are Bernadette Woolhouse, Zeenat Nadeem, Mohammed Iqbal and Mohammed Chaudhry.

He said: "It's very sad the market is closing. I have a family to support and I don't know what I will do next."

Mohammed Chaudhry along with Zeenat and Faisal Nadeem, Mohammed Iqbal and Bernadette Woolhouse have been selling clothing from stalls going back 35 years.

Mohammed Chaudhry said: "I feel very sad as it is our living. I came here when I was young and it has been a good livelihood for me and my family."

Bernadette added: "What we can't understand is the amusement arcade nearby has been given another two years, and the court building will be there for some time yet, so why couldn't we be given longer?

Bonny St market traders will be leaving in November to make way for the Blackpool Central development. Pictured is Lynne Humphries.

"We can't see the sense in the council putting us all out of work. A lot of our customers who have been coming to us for years are angry.

"There are many people with families running stalls and they are going to be out of work."

Mark Kerbel has run the toy stall at the main entrance to the market for 33 years and described it as "part of the fabric of Blackpool."

He says the site has faced uncertainty for many years, dating back to when proposals for a super casino were mooted for the Central Car Park site.

Mark said: "We all want to see the regeneration of Blackpool, but we are left wondering what we will do next and there is nowhere to relocate to.

"It will be upsetting come the start of next season, when we're not getting ready to re-open again."

A Facebook post by Bonny Street Market owner Matt Hughes has so far attracted more than 150 comments from people, mostly saying they are sorry to see it go.

Mr Hughes said it was with a "heavy heart" the market would be closing, and he thanked customers for their loyalty.

He said: "Some of my traders have been with me from the start of our journey and most have been with me for over 20 years, and I know many have made lasting friends with our many customers who visit us regularly from all parts of the United Kingdom and beyond.

"While we all understand that nothing lasts forever and investment in our town is to be commended, it is a great shame that something as popular as our market, with 37 years of goodwill, will be lost in the name of progress."

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative group on the council, blasted leaders for not doing more to relocate the market.

He said tens of thousands of people visited it each season, with rents contributing towards an annual income of around £120,000 for the council.

Coun Williams said: "Bonny Street market is the only open air market in the town and is extremely popular with visitors and residents.

"Closing the market means the potential loss of around 25 jobs at a time when unemployment is high in the town.

"This is almost the same raw deal the council handed out to stall holders from Abingdon Street Market who were turfed out but promised alternative accommodation which proved unsuitable and short lived.

"The council's actions once again indicate their lack of empathy for the town's businesses.

"I'm calling on the council to make a last minute effort to allocate a suitable site and prevent the loss of jobs and businesses."

A council spokesperson said the site was required for the £300m Blackpool Central development.

In a statement, they said: “Earlier this year we agreed an extension to the current lease on Bonny Street Market to allow trading to continue until the end of November.

“Unfortunately we have now reached the stage that the land will be required early next year to allow major site investigations to take place for the Blackpool Central development.

“In the past we have discussed other potential outdoor locations but they didn’t meet the traders’ requirements. We appreciate no site will be as central as their current location but we are more than happy to discuss ideas they may have.”