Kaason Ogden, aged 11, has PCH type 1b, a severe neurological condition which has more than 50 symptoms and can lead to gradual loss of mobility and brain function.

Sadly, some young patients have a limited lifespan.

The youngster, who attends Red Marsh School in Thornton, came to the attention of charity the Make a Wish Foundation, whose aim is to empower children with health issues by allowing them to choose a wish.

Young Kaason Ogden with a helpful member of staff at Saltrock, based at the Affinity retail park in Fleetwood.

And Kaason was quite clear about his wish – he wanted to on VIP shopping trip!

Make a Wish liaised with the Affinity retail site in Fleetwood and Kaason and mum Louise were invited down to the shopping park on Saturday (December 17).

Once there, mum Louise and Kaason found that the shops had generously donated items of clothing, toys, accessories, or vouchers enabling him to have the shopping trip of a lifetime.

Kaason Ogden pictured with Kate Pollard, marketing and events executive at Affinity in Fleetwood

Mum-of-five Louise, 39, said: “Kaason loves shopping and he had a brilliant time at Affinity, they really did treat him like a VIP.

"Make a Wish do such a good job, they were lovely.”

Kaason was only diagnosed with his condition this year and it was previously thought he had cerebral palsy.

Sadly he is slowly losing key life skills – previously he could crawl around but now he can’t, and he used to be able to lift his arms up, but that ability too is now lost.

His brain is gradually shrinking and the limited skills he has now may gradually be lost too.

That’s why Make a Wish were so keen to help Kaason enjoy his wish while he is able to do so.

Kate Pollard, marketing and events executive at Affinity Lancashire in Fleetwood, said: “When we received the email from Make a Wish, we knew that this was something that we could help with.

“And granting a wish for a local Fleetwood child for Christmas made it even more imperative for us to help.