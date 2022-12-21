Ben Gayton took on a mammoth sponsored walk challenge to raise funds for a mum with cancer.

Carrie Dodds-Hallan, 41, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia in June – just as she was expecting her sixth child.

She was told by doctors that she may not survive 24 hours, as her condition was so serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she was determined to fight for her baby - and little Poppy was born on October 3, weighing just 3Ib 12 oz.

Carrie Dodds-Hallan with baby daughter Poppy

Four days later, Carrie married her partner, Shaun Hallan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Ben Gayton first heard about Carrie’s illness he was shocked, as he had known her for most of his life and didn’t realise she was ill.

So he decided to stage an epic sponsored walk overnight from Blackpool Victoria Hospital to Manchester Infirmary, with the aim of raising

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Gayton was joined by pals for the fundraising trek

£3,500 from a JustGiving page to buy presents that the family was struggling to afford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben, with pals supporting him, did not reach Manchester but he did manage to brave the cold and walk into Bolton town centre, a distance of around 40 miles, arriving just before 6am after setting off at 8pm the day before.

Landscape gardener Ben, 35, of Pinewood Avenue, said: “I was determined to do it and even though we never got the whole distance, it felt good to reach Bolton!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was surprised that I didn’t feel too bad the next day and I went to work, but I did do a lot of training for it!

Ben Gayton near the start of his mammoth sponsored walk

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main thing, though, was to actually do some good and help Carrie, who has really been through a tough time over the last few months.

"To raise so much is amazing and that money can make sure the family can have some nice presents at a time when things are really hard."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben, who is married to Kate, with a nine-month old son, Rico, added: "I’d just like to thank the many people who helped me in all sorts of ways, I could never have done this or raised that money without them.”

The campaign has now reached £3,305 of its £3,500 total goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrie has been hit by another setback, catching Covid just a week before Christmas and just a few weeks before her vital bone marrow transplant at Manchester Royal Infirmary in mid January.

But she says she has been cheered by Ben’s efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrie said: "I am just hoping that my Covid gets better in the next few weeks and that it doesn’t affect my bone marrow operation in the middle of January.

“This could be my last Christmas so I just want to make memories and make sure it is the best Christmas it can be for the family, despite everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ben has really helped with that and what he has done is amazing."

Ben was joined on his walk by supporters including Carrie’s 23 year old son Connor, who accompanied him all the way to Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking with him most of the way were Ben’s younger brother Jack, teenager Connor McCleod and a pal known as ‘Blackpool’ Floyd.