I went to see the TV psychologist, Emma Kenny, for her new show all about the bizarre world of religious cults – that kicked off at Blackpool Grand on Sunday 29 Oct 2023.

The Queen of True Crime kicked off her brand new tour at the Blackpool Grand, where she took another deep dive into the human mind - this time into the subject of Killer Cults.

The two-hour show is packaged in a similar format to Serial Killer Next Door. Engaging video clips and Emma’s colourful narration brought the subject of cult leaders to life, with a tightly weaved narrative.

I learned about notorious cults including Jim Jones and The Peoples Temple, and David Koresh and the Branch Davidians.

Left: The Waco tragedy involving David Koresh and the Branch Davidian cult, and Right: Marshall Applewhite, founder of the Heaven's Gate cult led people to believe the human body was a "vehicle" to carry their soul to another dimension.

I was amused at how gullible people must be to get taken in by such outlandish beliefs – that could never happen to me, right?

And I felt shocked by the lengths some people go to, in order to find spiritual awakening or acceptance into a cult. In some cases, those people have willingly taken their own lives or given up all their possessions.

In fact, some of the footage, especially of Marshall Applewhite’s bizarre sci-fi cult Heaven’s Gate made me feel really creeped-out!

Yet, come the end of the weirdly compelling show, both me and my friend were making notes on what we should add to our YouTube viewing lists next

But then Emma pulled the show around to a jaw dropping conclusion that really brought home how easily people can become brainwashed when they are feeling scared and vulnerable.

The expert commentator reminded us of the ways that our government ‘nudged’ us into incrementally unnatural behaviours during the Covid pandemic.

Emma’s show had me and my friend on the edge of our seats through her entertaining deep-dive that’s packed with dark humour and weird facts.

Emma Kenny’s ‘Killer Cults’ tour continues, with more dates being added into 2024.