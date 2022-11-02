Sharon Torrance: cocaine caused death of 'bubbly and outgoing' Blackpool woman who had a sudden heart attack at 50
A relatively young and healthy woman had a fatal heart attack after taking cocaine, the coroner’s court heard.
An inquest at Blackpool Town Hall heard that Sharon Torrance had been ‘letting loose’ to cope with stress relating to her housing situation, but wasn’t a long-term drug user.
Sharon was described as “bubbly, outgoing, and lively” by her daughter. She had no medical conditions, and was temporarily living at a friend’s house, where she was found dead on July 21st, 2022.
He called emergency services at around 1.15am, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Popular
She was a mum of three and grandmother of five who worked as a barmaid at St Annes Golf Club.
Daughter, Cherelle Priestley, 31, said: "I spoke to mum about a week before. She had found a bungalow but it went to someone else, and she’d got her hopes up. She had been hanging around with younger people that were a bad influence on her.”
Pathologist Dr Dariusz Golka, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, conducted a post mortem examination.
He told the court that he found no underlying medical issues that would have caused her death.
She had seen a cardiologist, but had been discharged.
Chief Coroner, Alan Wilson, concluded that cocaine was the cause of Sharon’s death.
He added: “It’s a reminder of what a dangerous and unpredictable drug cocaine is. In this case it had fatal consequences. It had an immediate effect on her heart rhythm and arrhythmia that proved to be fatal.”