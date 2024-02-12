Search for wedding ring after heartless thief robbed Blackpool house as woman scattered husband-to-be's ashes
Donna Jones' fiancée was diagnosed with leukaemia and died just days before they were due to get married.
But further tragedy struck the family, when Ms Jones returned home from Jeff's funeral on 03 Feb, to find she'd been burgled of some of his most valuable belongings.
Shock diagnosis abroad
The happy couple had been on a flight to Australia, when Jeff took ill. But, he died on Christmas Day, three days after his shock diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.
The family could finally lay Jeff to rest, following a four week struggle to return his body to the UK. But as they said goodbye at his funeral, the home was broken into and raided for all of Jeff's valuables.
Wedding ring and several watches were stolen
A number of sentimental items were stolen - including his wedding ring which he only wore for a few hours after the desperate bride-to-be fought to complete their marriage at his bed side in Royal Perth Hospital.
Other stolen items included Jeff's wallet with credit cards, Citizen watches with a large wrist strap, a fake Rolex, sovereign necklaces, diamond rings clogau jewellery, Pandora, tiny ladies gold watch 1950’s, and his dads police helmets.
Man arrested and released on bail
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "A 30-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on 3rd of February on suspicion of burglary. He has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
While our enquiries are very much ongoing, this is being treated as an isolated incident.
We appreciate that incidents of this nature are very impactful on the victim and we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case."