Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donna Jones' fiancée was diagnosed with leukaemia and died just days before they were due to get married.

But further tragedy struck the family, when Ms Jones returned home from Jeff's funeral on 03 Feb, to find she'd been burgled of some of his most valuable belongings.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donna Jones with her husband-to-be Jeff who passed away on Dec 25, 2023

Shock diagnosis abroad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The happy couple had been on a flight to Australia, when Jeff took ill. But, he died on Christmas Day, three days after his shock diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

The family could finally lay Jeff to rest, following a four week struggle to return his body to the UK. But as they said goodbye at his funeral, the home was broken into and raided for all of Jeff's valuables.

Wedding ring and several watches were stolen

A number of sentimental items were stolen - including his wedding ring which he only wore for a few hours after the desperate bride-to-be fought to complete their marriage at his bed side in Royal Perth Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other stolen items included Jeff's wallet with credit cards, Citizen watches with a large wrist strap, a fake Rolex, sovereign necklaces, diamond rings clogau jewellery, Pandora, tiny ladies gold watch 1950’s, and his dads police helmets.

Stolen wedding ring

Man arrested and released on bail

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "A 30-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on 3rd of February on suspicion of burglary. He has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

While our enquiries are very much ongoing, this is being treated as an isolated incident.