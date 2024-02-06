Watch the moment a stranger buys a new bike for young cyclist who was had his bicycle stolen at knife-point
Watch the moment a young cyclist is taken to pick out a brand new bike by a complete stranger - after his prized possession was stolen at knife-point.
Kind-hearted Neil Roberts took the 15-year-old boy to Halfords so that he could choose a bicycle, after reading about his terrifying ordeal on Facebook.
Callum had only had his old bike for a few weeks, when it was taken from him by a man carrying a large machete, on January 22, 2024, in Blackpool.
But the family were left 'speechless' when a complete stranger contacted him offering to buy a replacement.
To support LiveLikeRalph or find out more about their cause, visit https://www.livelikeralph.com/