Kind-hearted Neil Roberts took the 15-year-old boy to Halfords so that he could choose a bicycle, after reading about his terrifying ordeal on Facebook.

Callum had only had his old bike for a few weeks, when it was taken from him by a man carrying a large machete, on January 22, 2024, in Blackpool.

But the family were left 'speechless' when a complete stranger contacted him offering to buy a replacement.