Watch the moment a stranger buys a new bike for young cyclist who was had his bicycle stolen at knife-point

Watch the moment a young cyclist is taken to pick out a brand new bike by a complete stranger - after his prized possession was stolen at knife-point.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 6th Feb 2024, 09:50 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 10:37 GMT
Kind-hearted Neil Roberts took the 15-year-old boy to Halfords so that he could choose a bicycle, after reading about his terrifying ordeal on Facebook.

Callum had only had his old bike for a few weeks, when it was taken from him by a man carrying a large machete, on January 22, 2024, in Blackpool.

But the family were left 'speechless' when a complete stranger contacted him offering to buy a replacement.

READ MORE: Kids carry knives to look 'big' on social media.

To support LiveLikeRalph or find out more about their cause, visit https://www.livelikeralph.com/

