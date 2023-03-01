Sea Life is keen to promote World Book Day, which takes place tomorrow (Thursday March 2) and encourages youngsters to dress as their favourite literary characters.

The attraction is giving children the opportunity to wear their World Book Day outfits again with the special offer, which begins tomorrow and continues up to and including Sunday (March 5).

Ezra Cunliffe, aged four, reads her favourite shark book beside the shark tank to mark World Book Day at SeaLife Blackpool. Picture date: Sunday February 26, 2023. Photo: Anthony Devlin

Whether it’s Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland or a marine character like Ezra, Sea Life Blackpool is inviting young visitors to reuse their World Book Day costume or any fancy dress outfit, in return for a free, fun visit to the aquarium.

Scott Blacker, Curator at Sea Life Blackpool, which is home to more than 200 creatures and actively supports protection of the environment, said: “Inspiring the next generation to protect the world’s oceans and incredible marine life is at the heart of Sea Life Blackpool.

"We wanted to use World Book Day to remind our young audience about the importance of sustainability and reward creativity too.

"That’s why we’re offering this opportunity of a complimentary trip to Sea Life Blackpool when they reuse their outfits.

"We're looking forward to seeing the children dressed-up and encouraging the next generation of environmental enthusiasts.”

Among those who will be taking up the offer is Ezra Cunliffe, aged four, whose family is helping to promote the campaign.

To qualify for free entry between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 March, children must be accompanied by a paying adult.