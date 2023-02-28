Based on the cult film and following sell out shows in the big cities with a rocking new score from Andrew Lloyd-Webber, School of Rock is about slacker Dewey Finn as he turns a class of straight-A students into an ear popping, riff-scorching, all conquering rock band, as they prepare for the Battle of the Bands.

A spokesperson told how CRE8IV won the rights to be the first theatre company in the North West, after the professional tour ended, to perform the show and they have loved every minute of what has been challenging project.

With a West End band in the pit, child band and performers on stage ranging from ages nine to 49, it will be a theatre trip to remember. It takes place at Lowther Pavilion from March 1-4.