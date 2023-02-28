News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool theatre group CRE8IV are North West first to stage Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical School of Rock - here's how to see it

When CRE8IV Theatre Co burst on the stage with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock this week, they will be the first amateur group to do so in the North West.

By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Based on the cult film and following sell out shows in the big cities with a rocking new score from Andrew Lloyd-Webber, School of Rock is about slacker Dewey Finn as he turns a class of straight-A students into an ear popping, riff-scorching, all conquering rock band, as they prepare for the Battle of the Bands.

A spokesperson told how CRE8IV won the rights to be the first theatre company in the North West, after the professional tour ended, to perform the show and they have loved every minute of what has been challenging project.

With a West End band in the pit, child band and performers on stage ranging from ages nine to 49, it will be a theatre trip to remember. It takes place at Lowther Pavilion from March 1-4.

The cast ready for School of Rock
