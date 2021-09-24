School’s road safety fear as Oyston pub plan revived

Denaxe Ltd, a company owned by former Blackpool FC owner Owen Oyston, has applied to Blackpool Council for a certificate of lawfulness to proceed with the pub aspect for which permission which was granted back in 2005.

At the time, council planners gave the green light to a hotel, pub and restaurant at the corner of Seymour Road and Bloomfield Road, but only the hotel was built, the Travelodge opening in 2012.

Gateway was built the same year, opening in 2013, with access from Seymour Road - and bosses there have contacted councillors and South Shore MP Scott Benton to express their concerns after the bid to revive the plan was revealed in The Gazette.

Gateway School opened several years after the original planning permission for the pub-restaurant was granted, along with that for the Travelodge hotel

“When the original planning permission was granted there was no school at the end of Seymour Road, a narrow cul-de-sac.

“Sixteen years is a long time in planning terms and the environment around this extant scheme has changed immensely for the betterment of the local community.

“A pub/restaurant on Seymour Road would be a retrograde step given the construction of busy and popular Gateway Academy. It would create unnecessary extra road safety issues and labour costs for the Council and Police.

“The school is extremely busy with children and parents/carers walking plus traffic and deliveries and is already having to manage a range of road safety initiatives to keep its youngsters and parents/carers safe.”

A Blackpool Council spokesman said the application is with its legal team.

