Concern at revival of bid to build new pub - 16 years on

An application for the development of a hotel pub and restaurant on land opposite Blackpool FC’s stadium was granted in 2005, but only the hotel was built, with the Travelodge opening on the site between Seymour Road and Seasiders Way in 2012.

The revived bid is from a company called Denaxe, formerly Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Ltd, which lists as its director Owen Oyston, the disgraced former owner of the

Seasiders.

The pub is planned for a site off Seymour Road, South Shore

The aim to revive the plan has prompted a wave of objections to Blackpool Council but a council spokesman said those objections will not have any effect on the decision, which is now with the council’s legal team.

“Unlike planning applications, where public views are invited and taken into account, this is purely a legal decision.”

Along with concerns over Mr Oyston’s involvement, objectors say they feel that part of South Shore already has enough pubs, the site is close to a school as well as in a residential area, and there is already considerable congestion.

Planning permission was granted for the pub restaurant along with the hotel in 2005, but only the hotel was built

Callum Best said: “I think this would hinder the already great local establishments in the local area. Along with the past issues with the applicants and Blackpool FC I think this will cause more damage than good.”

