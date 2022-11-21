Baines Endowed pupil Amelia Booth with the tableau created from her original school artwork.

Amelia Booth, who attends Baines Endowed Primary School in Thornton, took part in a contest among the area’s primary schools to design a festive picture which had the potential to be included this year’s festive lights event.

Her charming picture of a cute penguin dressed in a Santa hat and a red bow tie certainly impressed the company making the tableau and will now be a part of the big event.

The competition was organised by the Thornton Action Group, who also coordinate the annual switch-on event.

Jenie Phillips, chairman of Thornton Action Group, with Baines Endowed pupil Amelia Booth

It takes place outside the Thornton shops, on Victoria Road East, on Tuesday November 29 from 4pm onwards.

Howard Phillips, vice chairman of Thornton, said: “We have an exciting new addition this year - a tableau designed by one of the winners of last year's art competition among the Thornton Primary Schools.

"The little girl Amelia who designed the art work goes to school at Baines and the school have displayed the tableau there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia Booth's original drawing, which has been turned into an illuminated tableau

The tableau was constructed by a top illuminations company based in Cupar, Scotland – Blachere Illuminations - which creates major festive light displays across the country.

Howard added: “They chose one which they have made into an illuminated tableau 1.5m high by 1.3m wide which will be displayed as part of the display at the shopping centre.”

The switch-on event will also see an illuminated Christmas tree in place, in addition to the festive lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill Finney, head teacher at Baines Endowed said: “Thornton Action Group arranged this competition last year.

"All the finalists had their design work sent to Blachere and Amelia was chosen as the overall winner.

"It has been wonderful to be able to celebrate with Amelia over the last week as we have displayed her light in school for everyone to see.

“Her tableau will now go up in the village for the official Thornton Lights switch on.

Advertisement Hide Ad