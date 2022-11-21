Fans of Strictly Come Dancing were keen to get one more glimpse of the show’s stars as they left the resort following a spectacular return to Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The celebrities and professional dancing partners were seen leaving the resort’s Big Blue Hotel on Sunday morning following Saturday's live show, which saw the BBC competition return to the town for the first time since 2019 after a break due to the pandemic.

Kiss FM DJ Tyler West became the eighth contestant to leave the show at the weekend after finding himself in the dreaded dance-off against Molly Rainford.

Head judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote, noting "this is probably one of the most difficult dance-offs that we've ever had to choose".

West said his experience on Strictly Come Dancing has given him confidence and a "new-found family".

He added: "I'm more than a two-step now! When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it's everything and more, it's changed my life.

“To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can't put it into words.

"It's my mum's favourite show, I bought her to Blackpool, my nan, bless her, was always watching over me on this journey.

"But, more importantly, this show has changed my life in the sense it's given me confidence, a new-found family, every dancer, everyone in hair and make-up, costume."

Sunday's results show opened with a performance from Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, who sang John Farnham's You're the Voice alongside all of the Strictly professionals in an elegant ballroom number, and later he performed his latest single, All the Way Over.

The return to Blackpool proved to be a special show as singer and radio DJ Fleur East secured the first perfect 40 of the 2022 series after channelling her inner Destiny's Child.

The remaining seven couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday November 26 at 7.15pm, with the results show on Sunday November 27 at 6pm on BBC One.

