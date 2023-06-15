The Cardinal Allen team which won the Wyre Beat competition.

And with incidents of anti-social behaviour in Fleetwood in recent weeks, the enterprise was a timely one.

Pupils from Saint Aidan’s, Cardinal Allen and Fleetwood High each showcased performances at the Wyre Beat event which they had written and produced themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasked with demonstrating what anti-social behaviour means to them and the impact it has on their lives, each school created a piece of dance or drama to perform to their school and families.

Wyre Beat is a project coordinated by Wyre Council.

Working alongside other authorities including Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Wyre’s Youth Council and Lancashire County Councils Targeted Youth Support team, the aim of the project is to highlight specific community safety priorities within schools.

The theme of this year’s project was anti-social behaviour and the council hopes to build on the event next year focusing on a new theme each time. Working together in preparation for the event has given young people the chance to reflect on important social issues as well as have their say through their performances.

Wyre based mental health support charity Doherty’s Destiny kindly provided prizes for the schools taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the night Cardinal Allen was awarded first place, winning the top prize of £500 for the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Huddleston, Wyre Council’s Chief Executive attended the event.

She said: “Well done to everyone who took part in this year’s project and last night’s Wyre Beat event.

"It was great to see young people come together, discuss important topics and perform such impactful pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working with our partners and local schools in this way allows us to get young people involved and highlight in a positive way what can be done to improve our communities.