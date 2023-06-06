Amazing routines entertain all at SPAR Lancashire School Games Dance Final

It was an evening extravaganza full of creative performances and fantastic costumes, taking place in front of a large audience in the grandiose surrounds of Blackpool Opera House.

Schoolchildren demonstrated their flair and footwork throughout the night, which this year had the theme of the environment.

Participants were encouraged through their acts to go green and be an eco-teen, with the focus of the routines encompassing all aspects of the environment from earth to ocean to air.

Hundreds of children from 22 primary and secondary schools across Lancashire attended

All schools had to put their best foot forward with an expert judging panel consisting of Amy Lund, a qualified dancer in multiple disciplines from the Youth Sport Trust, Emma Mawdsley, a professional performer who has danced on arena tours with JLS and comedian Jack Whitehall, and Jordan Outhwaite, a resident dancer at Blackpool’s most famous cabaret venue.

When the verdicts came in, it was an outstanding evening for the schools in Blackpool and the Fylde area.

Anchorsholme Academy were crowned winners for their performance entitled ‘Emergency!’ in the primary school category, and in the secondary school contest, Millfield Science and Performing Arts College led the way with their routine named ‘We Must Protect’.

This year's was the environment (Credit: Clive Lawrence)

Andy Clark, Children and Young People Development Officer at Active Lancashire, said: “The Dance Final was an awesome evening of entertainment, and it really highlighted the dancing talent we have right across Lancashire.

“Well done to everybody who participated, to our judging panel for their expertise, and to my School Games Organiser colleagues who worked tirelessly to put on a tremendous show.”

Following on from the success in the Dance Final, children from both Anchorsholme Academy and Millfield Science and Performing Arts College will perform their routines again in a carnival atmosphere at the SPAR Lancashire School Games Finale in Blackpool’s Stanley Park on Tuesday, July 4.

Tom Murphy, Marketing Manager at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “The Dance Final is always a key event in the SPAR Lancashire School Games calendar and this year’s showcase did not disappoint.

Anchorsholme Academy and Millfield Science and Performing Arts College were crowned winners (Credit: Clive Lawrence)

“I would like to congratulate all of the schools who took part in helping make the event the special night it was, and we look forward to seeing the winners perform again at the Finale in Blackpool.”

The Lancashire School Games are run by Active Lancashire and the School Games Organiser Network and in 2022-23, the Games will focus on helping young people recover from the effects of pandemic, while supporting those who may have been impacted the most.