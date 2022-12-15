Scaffolding firm unites with charity to provide advent calendar donations to Grange Park youth hub

Teal Scaffold, which operates all over the North West, has joined forces this festive season with the HiS Church charity to provide advent calendars to the Grange Youth Community Hub at Grange Park.

Teal Scaffold’s head of operations Dan McGregor said: “We are committed to creating opportunities and changing lives in the communities we serve.

"While not a huge expense to some, an advent calendar may be considered a luxury item for families in financial difficulty and struggling to pay their bills.

The advent calendars providing by Teal Scaffolding are being given out at the Grange Youth Community hub Christmas party.

"As prices continue to rise, households across the North West are unfortunately preparing for a challenging festive period.

"It’s my hope that by our donation and working with local charities in Blackpool, we are able to restore some festive cheer.”

Cath Powell, development manager at The Grange, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive these wonderful advent calendars which will be distributed to the families of Grange Park by Father Christmas at our special Christmas event where every child gets to visit Father Christmas in his beautiful grotto for free.

