A prominent Cleveleys pub remains closed after the last orders sounded two months ago – but the brewery remains hopeful a couple can be found to run it.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Victoria Hotel pub, on the corner of Victoria Road West and North Drive and known locally as ‘the Vic’, closed on Tuesday August 1 and has not reopened since.

Its closure has saddened regulars of the 1930s pub, which features distinctive faux ceiling beams and a quasi Baronial-style design and previously played host to live bands,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners Samuel Smith, the brewery based in Tadcaster, Yorkshire, said this week that they were still hopeful it would reopen.

The Victoria Hotel, Cleveleys

A spokesman said this week: “The brewery is still actively seeking a couple to run the pub.

"Until that happens the pub will remain closed but we expect to reopen when suitable people come forward – we’re hoping to hear from them!”

For many years the Vic has been relatively quiet pub and it became quieter still four years ago,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many other Samuel Smiths premises across the country, the Vic rang a few changes when new restrictions were controversially introduced by the brewery in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That year the boss of Sam Smiths, traditionalist Humphrey Smith, announced its pubs would be introducing a ban on mobile phones, TV, music and swearing to boost 'social conversation person to person'.

Nor everyone agreed it that it was good idea but the pub still has regulars hoping new managers can be found and that the pints will be poured there once more.