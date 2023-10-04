A £425,000 competition-prize ‘dream home’ in Poulton-Le-Fylde was vandalised after months of renovation work.

The 3-bedroom detached bungalow had recently had £150,000 worth of improvements done, ready for the big giveaway to a lucky member of the public.

So the team at Elite Competitions were ‘gutted’ to find a tin of paint had been thrown at a window overnight.

The grey paint had spattered across the glass, wall, and freshly landscaped garden, at the property on Brockway.

Elite Competitions are holding a prize draw to win a 'dream home' but it has been targeted by vandals

A spokesperson for Elite Competitions, based in Bispham, said: “The amount of hard work the whole team not only here at Elite but local businesses we’ve employed to make sure this house was ready was ridiculous! Long hours, weekends, and a lot of stress. We’ll bounce back from this, and already appreciate all the love this competition has had from all our fantastic customers.”

The winner is due to be drawn on Monday 30th October at 5.30pm. It’s a chance for ‘everyday people’ to ‘win a dream home and live mortgage free’.