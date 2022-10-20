Safer Gambling Week, known as the Player Protection Champions, sees team members from the gaming and entertainment venue on The Promenade using the week campaign to remind its regular customers as well as new about the one-to-one advice it provides, as and when they may need it. Whilst the nationwide campaign runs throughout this week, Grosvenor Casinos’ initiative sees Player Protection Champions offering all year-round support in venue. The champions regularly receive specialist training on how to identify concerning behaviour, alongside education on how to discuss specific gambling problems or issues with customers in confidence. They also help their colleagues to take responsibility for spotting the signs of gambling harm amongst customers to help strive for an enjoyable gaming experience for all.

Nik McFadden, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Blackpool, said: "The role of a Player Protection Champion is to help embed the training and education they receive into the everyday workings of the casino.

“A key part of this is getting to know our regular customers and building a natural camaraderie with them. Not only does this enable us to spot any potential signs but it also creates a two-way relationship with our regular customers who become confident enough to confide in us and seek help should they need it.”

Player Protection Champions Gary Dixie, Colin McCluskey and Angela Attard reinforce Grosvenor Casinos commitment to responsible gaming this Safer Gambling Week

Mark McCaffrey, Head of Venues Customer Diligence at Grosvenor Casinos, added: “The vast majority of customers who visit casinos enjoy gaming as a part of their leisure time. However, it is vital that we are ready and able to support the minority for whom their play may cause them issues.

There are four simple steps of safer gambling advice to ensure a fun visit to the casino this month which the Player Protection Champions are highlighting this Safer Gambling Week. These include:

· Remember – gambling is not a way to make money

Safer Gambling Week sees dedicated team members offering confidential support to customers around safer gambling

· Don’t be afraid to take a break any time during play

· Track the time and money you spend by setting a limit

· Talk in confidence to a Grosvenor Casinos Player Protection Champion in venue or on the phone when you need it

Sara, who is a Player Protection Champion at Blackpool is trained to spot warning signs of a gambling addiction, said: My training with Grosvenor has been very insightful with internal courses that look at our policies and approach to safer gambling.

"I attended a GamCare course to further my knowledge with an in-depth analysis on how gambling may affect our customers, how we can notice different behaviours and, most importantly, support our customers in accessing the support they may need.”

“There are many different signs that I look out for when on the casino floor. From changes in customer behaviour to a difference in their spending patterns, building a repour with our customer is key to recognising these variations.”