Like Her Majesty, Sheila was born on April 21, albeit 11 years later, and the 85-year-old from Marton is proud of the cards she has received from the Royal Household for several years now.

"It’s a lady-in-waiting who sends them of course, on behalf of Her Majesty, but it’s always lovely to see them and it’s always an honour to send her one every year on our shared big gate,” said Sheila, 85.

Keen Royalist Sheila Houghton is all set for the Platinum Jubilee

"I always knew we shared the birthday but I met Her Majesty several years ago now when I was living in Radcliffe, near Bury and she came to open the Metrolink line there.

"I’ve always been a big Royalist and when I heard about the visit, I just had to go along and she shook my hand. I started sending birthday cards to her, was delighted to receive one back and the exchange has gone on every year since.”

Sheila, who left Radcliffe for Blackpool 14 years ago, has her home in Newhouse Road ready to be kitted out in red, white and blue for the Jubilee, with accompanying clothing, headwear and accessories to match, is relishing the prospect of the 70th anniversary celebrations.