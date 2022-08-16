Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professional photogapher Shy Burhan is working on a national Arts Council funded project called ‘Women In Uniform’ – and she chose a St Annes planetary physicist to feature in her work.

She recently photographed Dr Sheila Kanani, who is also the education outreach and diversity officer at The Royal Astronomical Society, for the project.

Dr Kanani, who was awarded the MBE for services to astronomy and to diversity in physics in this year’s New Year's Honours list, hopes the exhibition will inspire younger generations.

Dr Sheila Kanani, from Lytham, who was photographed by Shy Burhan for her exhibition called Women in Uniform

The 39-year-old said: “When I was growing up I didn’t have an Asian physicist to look up to.

"It’s interesting as I don’t really see myself as a role model, but it’s accidentally quite powerful.

"People have preconceptions about who can do science or who become a doctor so I hope to inspire the next generation.”

Dr Sheila Kanani was previously a physics teacher, and also has a background in astrophysics and astronomy research.

Photographer Shy Burhan

She is an author and regularly acts as a science ambassador by visiting schools and speaking at events.

Shy is aiming to feature at least 60 women in the exhibition, and has so far photographed females working in industries including STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), psychotherapy, gynaecology, astronomy, the Armed Forces, and construction.

She said: “Women in Uniform will celebrate the achievements of professional women of colour in industries where we are traditionally under-represented.

"I’m hoping that this project will be inspirational to young females, especially females of colour, and make these sectors more accessible and aspirational for them.

"I want them to see that barriers are there to be broken and glass ceilings there to be shattered.

“As a female photographer of South Asian heritage, I'm somewhat of a rarity in my field I've found.

"Moreover, women of colour (black, Asian, hispanic, Arab) who occupy senior roles in their respective industries are still lower in number than their white, male counterparts. And yet I know we exist because I exist.“To celebrate these hidden figures, I am inviting UK based BAHA women – including trans women of colour – to have their portraits shot for this mammoth project in a conceptual way that shares their individual truths, centring around what their 'uniform' means to them.”

Shy, who is based in Shipley, West Yorkshire, is looking for more participants.

She added: "A recorded Zoom conversation takes place first to discuss the project and then I arrange to take their portraits in my Shipley-based studio, over a May 2022 to February 2023 timeframe.”