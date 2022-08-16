Professional photogapher Shy Burhan is working on a national Arts Council funded project called ‘Women In Uniform’ – and she chose a St Annes planetary physicist to feature in her work.
She recently photographed Dr Sheila Kanani, who is also the education outreach and diversity officer at The Royal Astronomical Society, for the project.
Dr Kanani, who was awarded the MBE for services to astronomy and to diversity in physics in this year’s New Year's Honours list, hopes the exhibition will inspire younger generations.
The 39-year-old said: “When I was growing up I didn’t have an Asian physicist to look up to.
"It’s interesting as I don’t really see myself as a role model, but it’s accidentally quite powerful.
"People have preconceptions about who can do science or who become a doctor so I hope to inspire the next generation.”
Dr Sheila Kanani was previously a physics teacher, and also has a background in astrophysics and astronomy research.
She is an author and regularly acts as a science ambassador by visiting schools and speaking at events.
Shy is aiming to feature at least 60 women in the exhibition, and has so far photographed females working in industries including STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), psychotherapy, gynaecology, astronomy, the Armed Forces, and construction.
She said: “Women in Uniform will celebrate the achievements of professional women of colour in industries where we are traditionally under-represented.
"I’m hoping that this project will be inspirational to young females, especially females of colour, and make these sectors more accessible and aspirational for them.
"I want them to see that barriers are there to be broken and glass ceilings there to be shattered.
“As a female photographer of South Asian heritage, I'm somewhat of a rarity in my field I've found.
"Moreover, women of colour (black, Asian, hispanic, Arab) who occupy senior roles in their respective industries are still lower in number than their white, male counterparts. And yet I know we exist because I exist.“To celebrate these hidden figures, I am inviting UK based BAHA women – including trans women of colour – to have their portraits shot for this mammoth project in a conceptual way that shares their individual truths, centring around what their 'uniform' means to them.”
Shy, who is based in Shipley, West Yorkshire, is looking for more participants.
She added: "A recorded Zoom conversation takes place first to discuss the project and then I arrange to take their portraits in my Shipley-based studio, over a May 2022 to February 2023 timeframe.”
The images will be used in a national exhibition which will launch on March 8, 2023 to coincide with International Women's Day at the Haworth Art Gallery in Accrington and will run until May 14, 2023.To thank all of the participants, they will receive their own 10x8 inch signed and mounted gift portrait from the series.If you know of anyone who may be a suitable candidate, they can get in touch by emailing [email protected]