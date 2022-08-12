Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alicia Forrest, a pupil at South Shore Academy, took up skateboarding as a way of coping with her anxiety, and used her newfound skills to achieve a bronze Duke of Edinbugh’s Award.

She said: “Doing my DofE motivated me to try skateboarding for the first time. Not a lot of females actually skate, so sometimes you can get stares, or you get judged while going, and it feels weird. But at the end of the day, it's an activity I enjoy, so it's something I want to continue.

“Skating for my DofE has been so much fun, it is helping me to be braver, interact with more people and go outside. When you succeed at something you were scared to try it gives you a feeling of accomplishment and more confidence.”

Alicia Forrest, 15

The number of young women taking up skateboarding for their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award has leapt by 800 per cent over the last five years, new statistics from the charity revealed.

In 2017, just 39 females aged 14 to 24 registered skateboarding as their chosen activity for the physical section of their DofE. But numbers have consistently doubled year on year.

This year alone, 353 young women have signed up to the sport, which continues to be dominated by male skateboarders at amateur and elite levels.

DofE CEO Ruth Marvel said: “It is amazing to see so many young women challenging stereotypes, pushing themselves and discovering their potential by trying skateboarding for the first time.

Alicia skating on Blackpool Promenade

“One of the reasons more young people than ever are starting their DofE is the freedom and motivation it gives them to set their own challenges, break boundaries and follow their passions.

“We’re delighted the DofE is inspiring a new generation of female skateboarders and we know the Award provides a crucial structure in which more young women feel confident to give it a go.”

Alicia said: “I chose skateboarding as my physical because one of my friends is already skateboarding, and I thought it was quite a cool hobby that she has. Usually when skateboarding, I go out with my friend and she teaches me the stuff that she's learnt and it's quite fun because then I'm hanging out with my friends and doing my DofE at the same time. It feels freeing because while you’re skating the wind is hitting your face and it just feels really nice. If you're skateboarding slowly, then it just feels nice and calming. But then if you're skateboarding quite fast, it's exciting.

"I usually to the park or the promenade. I was scared at first because I thought I’d land flat on my face and I did fall sometimes but I don’t regret it, it’s been so much fun. When you succeed at something you were scared to try then it gives you a feeling of accomplishment and more confidence. I feel proud of myself when I try new things and, when I find I can do something, it motivates me to try other new things.”

Founder Danielle Gallacher, said: “It is great to see how The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is helping encourage more girls and young women to take up skating as part of their Physical section. We know how important skateboarding is as tool to support people to develop their confidence, help with mental health and a chance to have fun.