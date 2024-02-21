Roof caves in at Tenderpaws cat rescue shop as animal shelter begs for help with building costs
and live on Freeview channel 276
The struggling animal sanctuary is appealing for help after the roof caved in at their charity shop - which is causing rain water to leak into the store.
Tenderpaws Cat Sanctuary, on Lytham Road, said the damage will cost a lot of money to fix - at a time when they are already struggling with the cost of food and vet bills.
"We've really been hit from all sides lately but the most pressing issue is our roof has caved in at our shop which we rely on to help pay for our food and vets bills," said Chrissie Mayam, founder of Tenderpaws.
"Without the shop running to full capacity we're unable to hold our weekly auctions fully due to the lack of space so we're really struggling financially."
To donate money or offer help in any other way, visit the Tenderpaws facebook or call 07450 627202. "We would also be really grateful for any food donations or wood pellet based litter donations. We know times are tough for everyone so every donation we receive we do not take for granted."