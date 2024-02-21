Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The struggling animal sanctuary is appealing for help after the roof caved in at their charity shop - which is causing rain water to leak into the store.

Tenderpaws Cat Sanctuary, on Lytham Road, said the damage will cost a lot of money to fix - at a time when they are already struggling with the cost of food and vet bills.

Tenderpaws Charity Boutique's roof has caved in

"We've really been hit from all sides lately but the most pressing issue is our roof has caved in at our shop which we rely on to help pay for our food and vets bills," said Chrissie Mayam, founder of Tenderpaws.

"Without the shop running to full capacity we're unable to hold our weekly auctions fully due to the lack of space so we're really struggling financially."