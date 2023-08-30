I’m greeted by friendly, beautiful cats inside a bright purpose-built conservatory at Tenderpaws cat sanctuary where they are desperate for more people to adopt.

There’s one young-ish cat, called Stanley, who nuzzles into my leg before jumping onto my lap for a cuddle.

He won’t leave me alone – and although I’ve always been more of a dog person I really wish I could take him home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, a black and white kitty has taken up camp under my skirt, and a gorgeous ginger fluffball playfully rolls over for a belly rub.

I visited Tenderpaws Cat Sanctuary

The brand new purpose-built ‘cat-io’ – that’s a patio for cats – is a secure sheltered space where the cats can relax with lots of natural light.

As I sit in the relaxing new space these friendly cats are vying for my attention, while a couple of older ones sprawl on some carpeted steps basking in the sunlight.

Although some have cages, for example, if they are recovering from an injury, they all have the chance to roam around and play in comfortable surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This small animal shelter give their cats the best possible chance for a fresh start – often after being abandoned or neglected by previous owners.

The shelter have loads of cats up for adoption. They have loads of opportunities to socialise with humans and other cats so they are ready for life in their forever homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are all happy are well looked after – but they need homes.

The charity say they are now ‘full to bursting’ – with more cats being surrendered but less people coming forward to adopt.

Christina 'Kiwi' Walsh, a trustee, said: "I think more people are choosing to have less cats because of the costs of everything. They might stop at one or two. We have so many beautiful cats needing homes, and the more we find homes for the more space we have to help more cats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m carefully introduced to an adorable kitten, called Marjorie. She waddles about in circles as she is placed on the floor – before being handed to me.

The small charity takes in cats of all ages - from abandoned kittens to elderly cats. They are all given the best chance for a fresh start in life.

"She gets quite nervous around new people. She’s one of the kittens that was born on a farm and she has some sort of head trauma. She’s putting on weight but if she’d been left she probably would have died.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marjorie will go to her forever home as soon as she's strong enough to leave their care.

Chrissie Mayam, founder of Tenderpaws Cat Sanctuary, said: ‘She's going to a very special home for a special needs kitten. But we have other kittens that are just as special and beautiful that need homes. Cats, older cats, they have lots of love to give for the right homes.”

Marjorie was part of a litter that was rescued after her mother was dumped at a remote Lancashire site, where a farmer helped to get them to safety. She will go to her forever home as soon as she's strong enough to leave the care of Tenderpaws Cat Rescue

Advertisement Hide Ad

You do not need to be based on the Fylde Coast to adopt one of their animals – as long as you can offer a loving home.