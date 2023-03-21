Blackpool: "Cats arrive with ears missing and eyes torn apart" Animal shelter highlights horrific injuries to encourage pet owners to neuter their kittens
A St Annes cat sanctuary says many of their rescues have arrived with horrific injuries, that would have been avoided if they had been neutered and given basic flea treatment.
Tenderpaws cat rescue say they have seen a rise in cats being thrown out on the streets and getting into fights because not been spayed.
And others come in with painful sores, caused by fleas and mites.
Chrissie Mayam, founder of Tenderpaws Cat Sanctuary, said: “A lot have flea allergy so they have lost a lot of fur. All it takes is a simple treatment to prevent it.
Bernard [one of the cats] came in with such a severe ear mite problem that they had eaten so far into his ears that they collapsed and now they won’t come up again.”
The volunteers are able to administer flea and worm treatment, but many need care from the vets to nurse back to health.
One came in with a head injury which happened during a fight.
Christina 'Kiwi' Walsh, a trustee, said: “They are territorial, so if there’s two un-neutered toms in the same area they will fight. They have wounds that burst open and spread if they are not treated.”
The charity say the problem has increased, since Covid encouraged ‘unscrupulous’ people to breed their cats, and sell kittens to unsuitable homes.
"A lot of people get kittens, and when they get to around six months old they chuck them out. Maybe the place they’re moving to doesn’t allow pets. They can’t afford to get them neutered, so they end up on the streets. We are the ones picking up the pieces.”
The shelter are appealing for cat owners to think about neutering their cats as early as possible.
Chrissie added: “There is help available if you’re on a low income, and it saves a lot of problems.”
Can I get help to neuter my cat?
If you need financial assistance for neutering your cat, Cats Protection may be able to help through their means-tested neutering scheme. Call the neutering helpline on 03000 12 12 12 (9.30am-1pm, Monday - Friday) and choose option 2 for more information. You can visit https://www.cats.org.uk/ for more info.
Find out more about Tenderpaws Cat Rescue at https://www.facebook.com/tenderpawsrescue/ or call 07450 627202.