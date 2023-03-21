News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
23 minutes ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
28 minutes ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
4 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
6 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
6 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

Blackpool: "Cats arrive with ears missing and eyes torn apart" Animal shelter highlights horrific injuries to encourage pet owners to neuter their kittens

A St Annes cat sanctuary says many of their rescues have arrived with horrific injuries, that would have been avoided if they had been neutered and given basic flea treatment.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:06 GMT- 2 min read

Tenderpaws cat rescue say they have seen a rise in cats being thrown out on the streets and getting into fights because not been spayed.

And others come in with painful sores, caused by fleas and mites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chrissie Mayam, founder of Tenderpaws Cat Sanctuary, said: “A lot have flea allergy so they have lost a lot of fur. All it takes is a simple treatment to prevent it.

Max was bought in with a head wound leaking pus - this is how he looks now he is healing.
Max was bought in with a head wound leaking pus - this is how he looks now he is healing.
Max was bought in with a head wound leaking pus - this is how he looks now he is healing.
Most Popular

Bernard [one of the cats] came in with such a severe ear mite problem that they had eaten so far into his ears that they collapsed and now they won’t come up again.”

The volunteers are able to administer flea and worm treatment, but many need care from the vets to nurse back to health.

Hide Ad

One came in with a head injury which happened during a fight.

Hide Ad

Christina 'Kiwi' Walsh, a trustee, said: “They are territorial, so if there’s two un-neutered toms in the same area they will fight. They have wounds that burst open and spread if they are not treated.”

Tenderpaws cat sanctuary give 'feral' cats a second chance.
Tenderpaws cat sanctuary give 'feral' cats a second chance.
Tenderpaws cat sanctuary give 'feral' cats a second chance.

The charity say the problem has increased, since Covid encouraged ‘unscrupulous’ people to breed their cats, and sell kittens to unsuitable homes.

Hide Ad

"A lot of people get kittens, and when they get to around six months old they chuck them out. Maybe the place they’re moving to doesn’t allow pets. They can’t afford to get them neutered, so they end up on the streets. We are the ones picking up the pieces.”

The shelter are appealing for cat owners to think about neutering their cats as early as possible.

Hide Ad

Chrissie added: “There is help available if you’re on a low income, and it saves a lot of problems.”

Blossom arrived with an eye injury
Blossom arrived with an eye injury
Blossom arrived with an eye injury
Hide Ad

Can I get help to neuter my cat?

If you need financial assistance for neutering your cat, Cats Protection may be able to help through their means-tested neutering scheme. Call the neutering helpline on 03000 12 12 12 (9.30am-1pm, Monday - Friday) and choose option 2 for more information. You can visit https://www.cats.org.uk/ for more info.

Find out more about Tenderpaws Cat Rescue at https://www.facebook.com/tenderpawsrescue/ or call 07450 627202.

CatsBlackpoolSt Annes