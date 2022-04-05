Robbie Williams tribute act gets down on one knee to propose in front of Elton John, Michael Bublé, Meatloaf and Boy George lookalikes at Rosemere Cancer Foundation charity concert
Tribute artist Dean Betton, who performs as Robbie Williams, was more than happy for wife Sharon to receive the biggest ovation of the evening at a charity concert he organised to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
Sharon became the unexpected star of The Layton club show at the end of Dean’s set when he went down on one knee in front of a packed audience and asked her to marry him again after 33 years, two sons and two
grandchildren together.
To the delight of everyone there, Sharon said yes.
It was Sharon, who works for her family business, Blackpool Rock and Novelties, that inspired Dean to stage what was his second All Star Charity Night for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
Sharon, 52, went through a year and a half of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and multiple surgery as she battled potentially deadly bowel cancer.
Sharon is now well on the road to recovery and the couple both decided their best way of thanking the charity was to raise vital funds by putting on a show.
Dean is a professional Robbie Williams tribute artist who has performed at venues across the country.
The 51-year-old, who also lectures in video games art at St Helen’s College, said: “The shows are our way of giving back and saying thank you.
"We now have the renewal of our vows to look forward to. We are just trying to decide the where and when but we’d like to thank everyone who came along to the evening and all the acts who supported it.”
Dean’s first All Stars evening was back in 2019 and followed Sharon’s diagnosis of bowel cancer.
The latest All Star Charity Night was held at The Layton, on Westcliffe Drive, Layton, on Sunday, March 6.
Featuring tribute stars performing as Elton John, Michael Buble, Karen Carpenter, Meatloaf, Kylie Minogue, Ariana Grande and Boy George, it raised more than £2,000 for the charity in ticket sales, the proceeds from a raffle and the auction of a signed Blackpool FC football and a VIP tour of luxury car maker Bentley’s Crewe factory.
The tour was secured by Dean’s eldest son Daniel. He works for the company, whose last VIP tour guest was David Beckham.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s
specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.
It also supports another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital where it funded the acute cancer triage unit that opened in 2020 to provide urgent care for its
cancer patients so they can bypass A&E.
The charity also funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.
For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk