Sharon became the unexpected star of The Layton club show at the end of Dean’s set when he went down on one knee in front of a packed audience and asked her to marry him again after 33 years, two sons and two

grandchildren together.

To the delight of everyone there, Sharon said yes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Betton, who performs as Robbie Williams, at The Layton

It was Sharon, who works for her family business, Blackpool Rock and Novelties, that inspired Dean to stage what was his second All Star Charity Night for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Sharon, 52, went through a year and a half of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and multiple surgery as she battled potentially deadly bowel cancer.

Sharon is now well on the road to recovery and the couple both decided their best way of thanking the charity was to raise vital funds by putting on a show.

Dean Betton, who performs as Robbie Williams, went down on one knee in front of a packed audience at The Layton and asked his wife Sharon to renew their vows after 33 years together

Dean is a professional Robbie Williams tribute artist who has performed at venues across the country.

The 51-year-old, who also lectures in video games art at St Helen’s College, said: “The shows are our way of giving back and saying thank you.

"We now have the renewal of our vows to look forward to. We are just trying to decide the where and when but we’d like to thank everyone who came along to the evening and all the acts who supported it.”

Dean’s first All Stars evening was back in 2019 and followed Sharon’s diagnosis of bowel cancer.

The charity concert featured tribute stars performing such as Elton John, Michael Buble, Karen Carpenter, Meatloaf, Kylie Minogue, Ariana Grande and Boy George

The latest All Star Charity Night was held at The Layton, on Westcliffe Drive, Layton, on Sunday, March 6.

Featuring tribute stars performing as Elton John, Michael Buble, Karen Carpenter, Meatloaf, Kylie Minogue, Ariana Grande and Boy George, it raised more than £2,000 for the charity in ticket sales, the proceeds from a raffle and the auction of a signed Blackpool FC football and a VIP tour of luxury car maker Bentley’s Crewe factory.

The tour was secured by Dean’s eldest son Daniel. He works for the company, whose last VIP tour guest was David Beckham.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s

The All Star Charity Night for Rosemere Cancer Foundation raised more than £2,000 for the charity

specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

It also supports another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital where it funded the acute cancer triage unit that opened in 2020 to provide urgent care for its

cancer patients so they can bypass A&E.

The charity also funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

We know that many of our readers don’t like ads, which is why we’re now offering ad-free articles for all our Digital+ subscribers. See the difference for yourself, subscribe today by clicking here and get one month FREE.