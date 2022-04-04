Covid Deltacron variant in Lancashire: These are the NINE new symptoms to look out for according to the NHS

Just three symptoms have been on the NHS list since the emergence of the virus in 2020 – fever, a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in taste or smell.

But now there are nine more. According to the NHS, symptoms of coronavirus in adults can include:

A high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

Nine new symptoms of Covid have been listed on the NHS website

A new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

Shortness of breath

Feeling tired or exhausted

An aching body

A headache

A sore throat

A blocked or runny nose

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea

Feeling sick or being sick

The NHS website notes: ‘The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.’

The website advises anyone suffering from some or all of the symptoms try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people and you either have a high temperature or do not feel well enough to go to work or do your normal activities.

Try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people even if you've had a positive test result before.

The website states: ‘You probably have some immunity to the virus but it's not clear how long it lasts. Take extra care to avoid close contact with anyone who is at higher risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19.

You can go back to your normal activities when you feel better or do not have a high temperature.’

Covid infection levels have hit a record high in the UK, with almost five million people estimated to be infected. The ONS said an estimated one in every 13 people in England had the virus last week.