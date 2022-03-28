Kirsty Sharples, of Ansdell, worked with her daughters Louisa, 10, and Harriet, eight, on preparing blue and yellow ribbons after the girls thought it would be good to try and sell some at their school, Ansdell Primary, to raise money for Fylde Aid for Ukraine.

The effort was a rousing success and snowballed quickly, with parents and others asking how they could obtain the ribbons and lots of offers to help prepare them, so much so that more than 50 volunteers have been producing them at regular sessions around the area.

Along with collecting tins for the appeal, around 2,500 of the ribbons have now gone into more than 40 shops and other outlets across Fylde, with the number still growing, and have raised at least £2,500 so far.

Kirsty Sharples making ribbons with daughters Louisa and Harriet, their grandma Diane Sharples and great grandma Barbara Nottingham

The ribbons have helped take the total donated for the Fylde Appeal into a five-figure sum, to help families in Ukraine, with just under £11,000 donated to the appeal’s JustGiving page by the start of this week by individuals and groups holding sponsored events.

Fylde Aid For Ukraine organiser Matthew Paczkowski said: “The generosity of our community is just incredible. We are all absolutely blown away at the level of support for the people of Ukraine and we will continue our fundraising for as long as we have to.

“Unfortunately there is no quick fix for what the people of Ukraine are going through so we would encourage anyone who is able to make a financial donation so we can help as much as possible.”

Fylde mayor Elaine Silverwood with the ribbon in her Book and Bean shop in Kirkham

The appeal volunteers have been holding ribbon-making sessions at venues locally but the national demand for ribbons means they are currently struggling to get enough made.

Matthew added: “We are getting constant messages from businesses asking if they can sell our ribbons. This is of course brilliant but our biggest struggle is getting enough ribbon so if anyone can help in anyway we would be very grateful.”

Kirsty, a member of the appeal committee, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone for their help.”

Volunteers are also needed to help with the ribbon making and details of all the sessions are at the group’s Facebook page : facebook.com/FyldeAidForUkraine

Jacqui Adams with the ribbons at Phil's Bakery in Lytham

The cash fundraising comes after FAFU transported more than 15,000 essential items to Ukrainian families, which arrived in the city of Lviv last week with locals there distributing them to those most in need.

Fylde mayor Elaine Silverwood, who has the ribbons available in her Book and Bean shop in Kirkham. said: “As mayor, I felt incredibly privileged to have been invited along to ‘wave off’ the first articulated wagon on its way to Poland.

"What an incredible feat to have turned around in a matter of days the crucial supplies that the generosity of our communities gifted to Fylde Ukraine Aid.

"And still the communities continue to give and give – truly wonderful. My heartfelt thanks for all the compassion shown to the people of Ukraine.”

Volunteers making the ribbons

Fylde Aid For Ukraine, which is supported by registered charity The Bobby Ball Foundation, is now planning a fundraising day in Lytham in April. To donate, go to: justgiving.com/campaign/FyldeAidForUkraine