The Carole King Musical pulsated onto the stage of the Grand Theatre in a tide of musical delight which had a packed audience on its feet.

Four years on from when the show which has wowed Broadway and the West End was up Church Street at the Opera House, this touring production which originated at Leicester’s Curve Theatre revelled in the smaller stage with a dazzling array of non-stop hits from the pens of Carole, songwriting partner and first husband Gerry Goffin and rivals and friends Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

The glorious catalogue of tunes dates back to the 60s and 70s but it’s a show not just for those of us who remember them from back in the day, but a feel-good experience from first minute to last in which all generations can delight.

Beautiful is at Blackpool's Grand Theatre until Saturdat#y.

Starting with Carole playing Carnegie Hall and looking back on her early life before culminating in a breathtaking climax back at the legendary New York venue, it features stirring performances of song after song you probably never knew you knew, from It Might As Well Rain Until September, through the likes of Up On The Roof, Pleasant Valley Sunday and Carole’s later solo hits such as It’s Too Late and the song which gives the show its title.

Molly-Grace Cutler is excellent throughout as Carole, having her distinctive singing voice off to a tee while Tom Milner, last in Blackpool as a memorable Jimmy in American Idiot at the Opera House three years ago, is in great form as Gerry and Seren Sandham-Davies and Jos Slovick shine as Cynthia and Barry.

Performers who made hits of the early Goffin and King songs such as The Shirelles, The Drifters and the couple’s babysitter Little Eva are colourfully and expertly portrayed by a very talented cast, with the music all performed live on stage by a band in which even the leading cast members show their instrumental skills, not only when centre stage.

Molly-Grace Cutler as Carole King in Beautiful.

It’s a stirring show which is a real coup for The Grand and a deserved highlight of its autumn season.

Guaranteed to leave audiences smiling all the way home, it’s on until Saturday nightly at 7.30pm, with matinees on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.