One lucky winner can bag the chance to see iconic panto Sleeping Beauty and get paid the princely sum to review it – oh yes they can!

It’s all part of the latest festive competition being run by Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Comedian and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle will return to the Blackpool venue to play Silly Billy in the fun-packed show, which runs from December 2 until New Year’s day 2023.

Hayley Tamaddon and Steve Royle in Sleeping Beauty

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be joined by Bispham-born soap actress Hayley Tamaddon, who is best known for playing Del Dingle in Emmerdale and Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street.

In Sleeping Beauty, she stars as the Good Fairy who fights against the dark powers of the evil witch, Carabosse.

The classic fairytale follows the story of a beautiful princess who falls into a deep sleep after pricking her finger on a cursed spinning wheel – and can only be awoken by true love’s kiss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the show start at £22 each, with discounts available for children and concessions.

However, Blackpool Grand’s competition will allow that lucky winner (and a plus one) to watch Sleeping Beauty for one night, from December 23 to December 30, and get paid £100 to review it.

The lucky applicant will also receive the best-in-house seats, snacks and goodies while they watch the performance.

To apply, entrants simply have to fill in the online form and the winner will be selected at random.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the competition is only open to those aged 18 and over and the reviewer role will be a one-off .

Black Grand Theatre says: “It’s official, yes, you can now actually get paid to watch a panto and write up a review to feature on our website afterwards!

"It’s a dream job for somebody.”

The theatre says the lucky winner’s tickets cannot be sold o to a third party.

Advertisement Hide Ad