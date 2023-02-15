The new beach-huts at the revamped Tavern at the Mill pub in Thornton, whose name has been changed back to its original one

The Tavern at the Mill has now installed a group of olive coloured huts each of which are fitted with their own flat screen TVs.

The beach huts are part of a substantial makeover – running into “several thousands of pounds” - by owners, the Joseph Holt brewery.

It`s the first time the 173 year old Manchester-based family business, which owns 127 pubs across the North West, has installed televisions in beach huts at any of its venues.

Staff at the newly revamped Tavern at the Mill pub in Thornton

They are also only a handful of beach huts belonging to any brewery across the UK which also have TV sets.

The refurbishment of the Tavern at the Mill includes a new glass side extension to create an open-plan dining area flooded with natural light and overlooking the huts and gardens.

The newly renovated area, which incorporates a carvery, has increased the number of the seats in the pub restaurant have increased to 38 with another extra 12 places in the bar and snug.

Interior of the Tavern at the Mill pub in Thornton, which has been extensively revamped

The revamp marks a name change for the pub which will be reverting it to its original title The Tavern at the Mill.

It was changed to Marsh Mill Tavern when the pub was taken over by Joseph Holt.

However, following entreaties by locals following the revamp, it has reverted to its original name.

The pub gets both of its names from nearby Marsh Mill, a former working mill, built in 1794 by Fylde millwright Ralph Slater to grind grain to flour.

Denis Maddocks, estate executive at Joseph Holts, said: “We`re really delighted with the full internal refurbishment as well our new beach huts – which can be pre-booked and privately hired too. But we wanted to go a bit more.

“A lot of people like to watch television when they go to the pub but perhaps don`t relish the idea of watching with lots of others.