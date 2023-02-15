The scheme is due to see a Tesco Express take over units on Victoria Street, opposite the Houndshill Centre after planning permission was granted by town hall officers using their delegated powers.

Investment will also see the upper floors of the building converted to use as eight holiday apartments, with the construction of a roof lift to create a new second floor.

The second floor will also house terraces and balconies, with a flat roof above providing a roof garden with an enclosed hot tub. Access to the apartments would be via new door on Victoria Street.

The unit was temporarily used for Abingdon Street Market traders Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A planning report setting out the decision says: “It is understood that Tesco intend to use the ground floor for one of its Tesco Express stores.”

While the use of the ground floor as a shop does not require planning permission, details of the new shopfront have been approved.

In regards to the holiday accommodation, the report adds: “Socially the scheme would provide quality accommodation that would make a positive contribution towards supporting Blackpool as a tourist destination.

“As such it would support the council’s regeneration objectives for the area.”

The units have been empty since market traders, displaced from Abingdon Street Market, moved out in June last year.

The council had subsidised a lease of the site to provide temporary accommodation for businesses, but it could not be extended.

A number of traders had moved their stalls into the unit, which previously was operated as Top Shop, in July 2021 when Abingdon Street Market closed for major refurbishment which is still underway.

Many of them have since found alternative premises in the town centre.

Following extensive refurbishment as part of a £3.6m investment, the food and beverage offer on Abingdon Street Market is due to open in March. The rest of the stalls are set to open later in the year.