Last week, former soap star Cheryl Fergison, 58, revealed she had spent 24 hours in Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s A&E over the Easter weekend.

The Lytham St Anne’s based actress, who is best known for playing Heather Trott in Eastenders between 2007 and 2012, did not reveal why she was in hospital, but instead spoke about how her experience was there.

In a 10 minute video posted on her Instagram page, the mum of one firstly praised the Blackpool Victoria staff before going on to describe how she had “seen things in the last 24 hours I can’t unsee”.

Throughout the rest of the video, Cheryl shamed the many people she saw who abused the system by coming to A&E unnecessarily and cried out for more investment in the NHS which she said was “broken”.

When Cheryl’s story was shared on social media, nearly 300 people commented on the posts with many taking the opportunity to share their own experiences at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

We have also since taken Cheryl’s story, and our readers' individual stories, to the hospital itself for a comment. You can can our reader’s comments and the hospital’s response below:

Following Cheryl Fergison's video about Blackpool Victoria Hospital, residents have shared their experiences and the hospital has responded

Reader’s shower praise on Blackpool Victora

Christopher Downes: “Been here twice in recent years and much better experience than in my local hospitals, seems everywhere is a lottery....”

Trudy Greenwood: “I had an amazing first class experience at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Excellent service from A & E. I was allocated a bed within an hour of arriving at the hospital with breathing difficulties and give the best of care whilst I was an inpatient. This was 3 weeks ago.”

Linda Bradshaw: “Blackpool vic is really good, if it wasn’t for the Doctors and nurses and ambulance staff he wouldn’t be here now.”

Paul Machen: “Saved my mums life in A&E over the weekend and I can’t thank them enough ... all the nurses and doctors there are legends”

Naomi Louise Dixon: “I was sent straight up to the Blackpool Vic by my GP not long ago when I was really unwell (still on the mend) and I cannot praise the staff enough. The level of care, the thoroughness and the respect of all of the staff I encountered while there was amazing and we are so lucky to have the nhs.

“They truly care and are unfortunately underpaid and overworked. They deserve so much more appreciation and respect than they get. The brilliant staff there deal with a lot that they shouldn't have to put up with and I feel for them. Keep up the amazing work that you guys do at BVH.”

Others share their own ordeals at the hospital

Debbie Smith: “My daughter in law sat over 30 hours after a Tia staff were amazing but they can't magic up beds”

Howard H Wright: “Spent 30 odd hours last week ... The amount of drunks going in wasting nurses and doctors time And when sober just walked out , while nurses look for them , then you have the patients who throw abuse at them”

Steve Glover: “26 hours for me last week in A+E to get on a ward for blood clots on my lung.....”

Clare Marie: “I worked as a Nurse at Blackpool Vic for over 15 years and I can say everything you are saying is exactly right. The staff are amazing and they all do there very best but unfortunately they are reaching burnout. I too have shared your experience having been a patient in A&E waiting over 24 hours recently and it was shocking how many people were there wasting the nhs's time and causing trouble.”

Diane Carney: “BROKEN BRITAIN !!! I had a loved one in there for weeks aged 92 over Christmas. Left in a corridor on a bed for 2 days in a mess, no one to feed or assist them. I ended up feeding fragile ladies, most dying, food on a ward that was just left [open] in front of helpless sick patients. Lifts not working for weeks , staff burnt out 14 hour shifts . Heartbreaking to see !!! It takes a visit to a loved one to understand what’s happening”

Pauline Ferrier: “Same in all hospitals my daughter worked at the Vic and after years as a nurse gave up last year they don’t value or pay the nurses enough not even the specialist nurses as she was! What she saw is the same all over the country. The NHS is a sham and after phoning for an ambulance for my 88 yr old MIL and told a 9 hr wait she would have died had she not been seen by a GP who got her an ambulance in 15 mins. It’s really scary”

Blackpool Victoria responds to all the comments

A spokesperson for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals said: “We would like to thank Cheryl for sharing her story. We’re sorry that anyone should find themselves or their family facing a long wait in A&E and would also like to thank people for their patience and understanding at this time.

“We remain extremely busy with high numbers of people attending for treatment. Anyone who feels unwell should always make sure they are going to the most appropriate place for medical care. This could be your local pharmacy, an urgent treatment centre, NHS 111 or online, your GP about out-of-hours and weekend appointments or the Mental health Crisis Line on 0800 953 0110.