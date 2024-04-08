Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week, we shared the story of the Lytham St Anne’s based actress Cheryl Fergison who was hospitalised at Blackpool Victoria Hospital over the Easter weekend.

The 58-year-old, who is best known for playing Heather Trott in Eastenders between 2007 and 2012, spent 24 hours in A&E and spoke of her ordeal on her Instagram page.

In a 10 minute long video, Cheryl swore she had “seen things in the last 24 hours I can’t unsee”, as she went on to describe how overran the A&E department was.

Cheryl also used the video to praise Blackpool Victoria staff and to shame people who abuse the system, as well as those who invaded her privacy at such a vulnerable time.

On social media, the story garnered a huge reaction from readers, with nearly 300 people commenting across two pages.

Included in the hundreds of comments was of course many well wishers, as well as people who agreed with what she had to say, take a look below:

Well-wishers

Sandra Shepherd: “Get well soon x”

Elaine Mclellan: “Aww hope ur ok Cheryl xxx”

Karen Armstrong: “Get well soon xx”

Lesley Webster: “Get well soon cheryl xxx”

Ann-marie Cole: “Get well soon x”

Julie Woolley-Hemming: “Hope you feel better soon take care x”

Holly Garner: “Get well soon x”

Emma Owen: “hope u get better soon”

The public have sent well wishes to Cheryl Fergison and backed the comments she made about the A&E department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Credit: Instagram and Getty

People backing Cheryl’s comments

David Maloney: “Well said and thank you”

Andrea Michaela Lewis: “Very well said Cheryl..I was sat with her for 13 hours and watched people taking photos it was awful to see Cheryl feeling so vulnerable and alone.

“I didn't know her only from tv but I stayed by her side as she did me and we supported each other.

“She is the most kind hearted humble soul and was so so thankful and grateful for all the staff were doing..It was a horrible experience for me also but thankfully Cheryl and I were discharged at the same time..

“I will definitely be keeping in touch she really is a beautiful gentle lady with the insight to see a healthcare system on its knees.

“People are suffering and needlessly neglected purely due to under staffing exhausted workers and lack of well maintained working equipment.

“I've been a HCA for 30 years and worked in many areas of healthcare even prisons but our NHS was one of the most difficult environments to work in..

“It's badly fractured and I thank Cheryl for speaking up..please someone listen !!”

Karen Karen: “Agreed the staff are just above and beyond the call of duty they deserve a better system because we need them so much and a pay rise plus danger money for them”

Shaun Gorringe: “My friend. A human being. Hilighting the disgraceful way that our NHS has been run into the ground because of a lack of proper funding and mismanagement. Call her a 'has been' if you like, sticks and stones, and all that. But to use her voice to hilight the disgusting way that the NHS is being run into the ground, while those in power are lining their pockets with our money... is, in my humble opinion, a brave and necessary thing to do. If we dont stand up for the NHS we'll lose it forever - wake up and support the NHS.”

Paul Richardson: “Very well said, I was born there and defo seen some sights over the years in A & E, some shocking and sad, the nurses and staff must have much patience and calmness to deal with some you get in there, get well soon, you were a great character in Eastenders”

Karen Swain: “Hi Cheryl I met you once in tesco in Blackpool and your such a lovely lady you treat everyone with kindness and I agree with you in hospital your at your most vulnerable the NHS are fantastic and your right they don't get paid enough but the public can be cruel at times I'm saddened to think that some individuals wanted to take pictures with you when your so vulnerable instead of showing you kindness and privacy I truly wish you a speedy recovery xxx”

