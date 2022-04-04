Adactus Housing Association still intends to build the homes on an open grassed field off Broadway, adjoining the playing fields St Wulstan’s And St Edmund’s RC Primary School, and has lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate.

Residents living around the area are sending letters of opposition to the Inspectorate and say anyone who shares their concerns can join them, but they say their deadline is Thursday (April 7).

They cite issues such as flooding concerns and a lack of new play area amenities, with developers suggesting children in the new homes should go to the Memorial Park which is half a mile away and would entail youngsters crossing two busy roads.

Land off Broadway earmarked for homes

A residents’ spokesman said: “We have organised a petition with 500 signatures and more than 200 of opposition.

"The flooding concerns have been highlighted by the Environment Agency and this application was unanimously rejected by Wyre’s planning committee.

"Wyre’s planning officer recommended it, though, so we cannot afford to take anything for granted. We need to make sure our concerns are heard.”

Flooding in one of the residents' gardens close to the development

The application, involving one of the biggest new housing schemes in Fleetwood for several years, seeks full planning permission to build the new homes, all of which were intended for affordable rent, and associated landscaping.

The proposals had been recommended for approval by the planning officer.

But in October last year Wyre’s planning committee unanimously rejected the application, which had drawn 29 letters of objection from nearby residents.

The appeal is being made by Jigsaw Homes North, part of Jigsaw Homes Group which is the parent company of Aductus.

Manchester-based planning consultant Wilmore Barton has outlined reasons why the proposals should not have been refused, concluding that the proposed housing development would be of benefit to Fleetwood, due to the affordable rent, and that it complies with relevant planning guidelines.

The application for housing complies with the relevant planning guidelines.

However, the opponents point to the fact that 44 homes exceed the recommended number of homes for the site – just 25.