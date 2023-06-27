Colin Bradbury was acknowledged as one of the most eminent classical musicians on that instrument in the country – but he never forgot his Blackpool roots and continued to have an input in the musical life of the town and maintained close links with relatives.

Born in Blackpool, he attended Devonshire Road Primary School, where he began his musical journey by learning the recorder and then moving on to the clarinet.

At Blackpool Grammar School he continued with his chosen instrument, taking up extra lessons with semi-professional musician Tom Smith.

Colin went on to become a founder member of the Royal College of Music in London, after receiving a Blackpool Festival scholarship – he was much later to become head of woodwind there.

After graduating he want on to enjoy a career – briefly broken by a stint in the Irish Guards for his national service and a spell as an ice cream delivery driver to clear his debts - as a professional classical musician.

It was in 1960 that he became principal clarinet in the BBC orchestra, remaining with them until his retirement in 1993.

The orchestra went on to become internationally acclaimed under the baton of principal conductor Pierre Boulez in the 1970s, with the Lancashire musician’s dazzling solos often being highlighted.

In Blackpool, a spokesperson for the Bradley family, relatives of the musician, said: “Uncle Colin kept up close links with Blackpool and when he could, he would come over to give recitals or would take part in rehearsals with various groups.

"Blackpool had a thriving classical music scene a few decades ago and he liked to support it.”

Colin was born in Blackpool, the younger child of railway clerk Jim Bradbury and his wife, Nellie (nee Cookson), who were both keen amateur singers.

Sadly his father died when Colin was just four

He began to learn the piano at seven and was soon playing along with the school recorder group, paving the way for his move to the clarinet and a music path ahead of him.

In much later life, he appeared on the silver screen as a retired clarinetist Ollie Fisher in the 2012 film Quartet, a story about retired musicians directed by Dustin Hoffman and starring Maggie Smith and Tom Courtenay.

Colin is survived by wife Janet (nee Forbes), a talented flautist he married in 1959, and their five children, Keith, Louise, Paul, John and Adrian, and 15 grandchildren, in addition to relatives in Blackpool.