Thrilling illusions show Evolution of Magic is back at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Horseshoe Bar for summer

Thrilling illusions spectacular The Evolution of Magic is back for its seventh season at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Horseshoe Bar.
By Richard Hunt
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST

Mind reader and illusionist Elizabeth Best and stage magician Craig Christian will again team up for an all new production that will have audiences on the edges of their seats.

Elizabeth, who astounded audiences with her haunting illusion act on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 when she reached the semi-finals of the series, says this year’s show will enter the world of AI – Artificial Intelligence – with some amazing new technological features.

And there will be even more audience interaction than before.

The Evolution of Magic is back at to Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Horseshow BarThe Evolution of Magic is back at to Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Horseshow Bar
The Evolution of Magic is back at to Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Horseshow Bar
It’s also a great time to be from the Fylde coast or Preston – local residents with and FY or PR postcode can get into the show all this week for just a tenner each, as part of a special offer.

The show got off to a spectacular start to the new season on Saturday (June 24) and continues for the summer season.

Elizabeth, who memorably terrified Amanda Holden on Britain’s Got Talent with her spooky act four years ago, says the 2023 production is a spectacle not to be missed, saying: “This year we’ve introduced new concept which is very futuristic.

"We’ve got AI and more audience interaction and it really does offer a full night of entertainment.

“Every year the show has something new but this time it really does enter exciting new levels.”

Craig will fuse his magic skills and entertaining style with Elizabeth’s mind reading and manipulation for an “edgy and urban” highly visual spectacle.”

Dates and times for Evolution of Magic 2023

Evolution of Magic runs each week at the Pleasure Beach’s Horseshow Showbar until Saturday September 2, with Craig and Elizabeth being joined by fellow cast mates Coco Frankitt

Show times from Tuesday to Friday will be at 7.30 pm and on Saturday at 6pm.

To enjoy this week’s £10 offer for locals, turn up on the door with verifiable proof of a local address.

Tickets are usually £16 for adults and £13 for children/concessions on other dates for the rest of the season

To book tickets for dates other than this week, visit https://www.theevolutionofmagic.com/

