Richie Roncero is spending 8 weeks sleeping rough in various towns and cities - including Blackpool - to highlight what it's really like to be homeless.

Richie counted down his New Years' Eve on the streets of Blackpool, trying to keep out of the wind and avoid abuse from passers-by.

While he has already completed three weeks of rough-sleeping in Glasgow, Belfast and Cardiff, 39-year-old Richie has found the resort particularly challenging because of the cold weather and lack of services during the festive period.

Hard to access toilets over New Year

Richie told Blackpool Gazette: "Services, shops and cafes have been closed or reduced hours, so it's been a massive challenge trying to access toilets. I purposely didn't Google services, so I've gone on word of mouth by what other rough sleepers have recommended."

Having experienced homelessness when he was younger, Richie founded his own charity, called Steps to Hope, to help addicts find their path to recovery.

'They're unwell, on the streets, suffering from something they probably don't understand'.

Now nine years sober, Richie reflects on how he didn't even realise his addiction was an illness until he started to get the right help. He says there are a lot of misconceptions from the public, who think addiction is a choice. "You lose the power of choice whether your drink or use [drugs]. Addiction is an illness and it needs to be treated as an illness. More compassion, understanding and education is needed for the public so they can see it's someone who is unwell, on the streets, suffering from something they probably don't understand."

'I was told to go back to my own country'

During the day, Richie has been begging in the town centre and handing out leaflets about his challenge, which he's found 'isolating' at times.

"Thousands of people walk by without looking your way. One man told me to get a job, another told me to go back to my own country. You always sleep with one eye open as you don't know who will come round the corner next."

Richie is sleeping rough in Blackpool to highlight homelessness and addiction

Openly offered drugs on the street

But this week has been an eye-opener for Richie, of how easy it is to find substances in the resort if you are living on the street.

"People have walked up and asked if I want to buy drugs...Two lads asked me if I wanted a smoke of a joint to help me get to sleep. In their own way I think they were trying to be nice. I'm actually a recovering addict and I'm nine years clean and sober so that's definitely not what I want."

