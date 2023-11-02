Salvation Army supports over 100 homeless people with budgeting skills

Over 100 homeless people across the Fylde Coast attended a free learning course which provided them with essential budgeting skills in a bid to help them with their journey out of homelessness.

The budgeting course was delivered as part of the Multiply Project, a government initiative designed to improve adult numeracy skills. The Salvation Army worked with Blackpool Council’s Learning Rooms to introduce it to clients of its Bridge Project located within the church and community centre on Raikes Parade, an onsite drop-in for people who are homeless.

The programme applies to residents that don’t have a numeracy Level 2 qualification or equivalent, adults who don’t have a GCSE in maths of a grade C, or equivalent, and people enrolled on the course included rough sleepers, sofa surfers and people living in temporary accommodation.

Jillian Franks, manager of The Salvation Army’s Bridge Project said: “We wanted to provide a programme that would equip our clients with the skills to better their life and to enable them to have the power to change their life. The course promotes independence as well as mental well-being and provides a road to recovery, ending the cycle of homelessness by having the skills to manage money, hold down rental agreements and break the pattern of spending money as soon as it comes in.

The Salvation Army's Bridge Project supported 100 homeless people with budgeting course

“For many people, budgeting is taken for granted but for clients of The Bridge Project who often lead chaotic lives, it’s a skill they have never been taught. Gaining practical skills to manage their finances well means that they can learn how to make their money stretch and make the most of any income that they may have. By working with Blackpool Learning Rooms, we could offer an outlet to enable them to make connections with the often hard-to-reach individuals who could benefit the most, transforming lives in the process.”

The Bridge Project operates four days a week, Monday to Friday, excluding Wednesdays, from 9:00am – 11:00am and then again from 12:00pm – 2:00pm, 52 weeks of the year with clients having access to showering and laundry facilities, clothing support, telephones and signposting to other organisations.

For more information on Multiply you can contact Blackpool Learning Rooms on 01253 477800 or email [email protected]

